Lit Thinking’s Collaboration with UCF Receives Florida High Tech Corridor Funding

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lit Thinking, a premier Far-UVC light company, is excited to announce their collaboration with the University of Central Florida, which has received funding from the Florida High Tech Corridor. Founded in 2022 and based in Orlando, Lit Thinking aims to revolutionize the health of shared spaces with their innovative solutions. Their flagship device, Visium, is an overhead lamp designed to reduce airborne pathogens continuously, using the transformative power of Far-UVC light. Academic studies have shown that Far-UVC light can inactivate bacteria, viruses, and molds with sufficient exposure, making it a groundbreaking tool for commercial spaces.

In their quest to lead research and ensure safety, Lit Thinking has partnered with the UCF College of Medicine to explore Far-UVC's impact on indoor air quality and its interaction with common indoor pollutants. Dr. Bradley Jay Willenberg and his team will utilize both a full-sized room and smaller air chambers to test various cleaning compounds, which are common sources of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), in the presence and absence of Far-UVC light. This research will enhance the understanding of the ideal use of Far-UVC light and bolster confidence in its safety for room occupants.

"Our commitment to safety and innovation drives everything we do at Lit Thinking," said John Rajchert, CEO of Lit Thinking. "By heading research efforts in collaboration with esteemed institutions like UCF, we are not only advancing the science behind Far-UVC technology but also ensuring that our solutions are safe and effective for all indoor environments."

This collaboration not only benefits the scientific community but also offers UCF students the chance to work with an industry partner, applying their knowledge in new and impactful ways. To support this initiative and foster stronger connections between academia and industry, the Lit Thinking-UCF project has been awarded a grant from the Florida High Tech Corridor’s Matching Grants Research Program (MGRP). The Corridor is an initiative of three research universities – University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of Florida – aimed at catalyzing an ecosystem that supports high-tech economic growth in a 23-county region.

“The Corridor program at UCF is pleased to apply matching funds to sponsored projects that feature industry-university applied research collaborations, support students in high-impact experiences, encourage technology creation and commercialization, and amplify economic development in the region,” said Jennifer McKinley, Florida High Tech Corridor Program Director at the University of Central Florida.

With this additional funding, Lit Thinking plans to expand their testing to include more indoor VOCs, providing a more comprehensive view of potential interactions with Far-UVC light. This will further their understanding and ensure the safety and efficacy of Far-UVC technology in real-world applications.

Lit Thinking is dedicated to improving indoor air quality and safety through innovative Far-UVC solutions. Stay tuned for more updates on our groundbreaking research and developments.

About Lit Thinking

Lit Thinking is a private technology firm dedicated to making indoor environments healthier and safer. With expertise in building technology and science, Lit Thinking harnesses the power of human-safe, Far-UVC technology to mitigate airborne pathogen risks effectively. Their state-of-the-art research, proprietary software, and innovative use of Far-UVC light empower businesses and individuals to create safer, healthier, and more productive indoor spaces.

