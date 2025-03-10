Lit Thinking and LECOM Partner to Transform Campus Health and Well-Being with Continuous Air and Surface Sanitization for Safer, Healthier Learning Spaces

ERIE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lit Thinking is proud to announce the installation of its groundbreaking Visium continuous sanitization devices at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), setting a new standard for maintaining healthier indoor environments in high-traffic areas.

The implementation and success of this LECOM deployment was a collaborative effort made possible through Lit Thinking’s channel partner Arnold Becker, COO of Pure Air Solutions of PA.

With Visium now operating in LECOM’s conference room, boardroom, main student bathrooms, and a large lecture hall, the college is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to creating safer, pathogen-reduced spaces for students and faculty alike.

Why Continuous Sanitization Matters

Every day, hundreds of hands touch the same desks, sinks, and surfaces, leaving behind a trail of germs. Contaminated air adds to the problem, as airborne particles eventually settle on these surfaces, creating an ongoing cycle of exposure. Traditional cleaning methods, while essential, leave gaps between cleaning sessions when bacteria and viruses can accumulate and spread unchecked. Visium bridges that gap with continuous, Far-UVC sanitization, reducing germs in the air and on surfaces to keep levels consistently low, even in occupied spaces.

“Lit Thinking is honored to partner with LECOM in setting a new standard for healthier, safer learning environments,” says John Rajchert, CEO of Lit Thinking. “Visium’s ability to maintain continuous germ reduction, even in the busiest spaces, underscores the growing demand for innovative solutions that prioritize well-being. Together, we are not just addressing today’s challenges—we’re redefining the future of indoor cleanliness and creating healthy spaces where people can connect with confidence.”

Recent surface sampling conducted at LECOM revealed the transformative impact of Visium. Bacteria levels on high-touch surfaces, like student desks and bathroom sinks, remained up to 96% lower compared to pre-Visium conditions, even with people actively using the spaces.

Dr. Silvia M. Ferretti, D.O. is the Provost, Vice President, and Dean of Academic Affairs at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Erie, Pennsylvania. A passionate advocate for Visium and a key collaborator on this project, Dr. Ferretti highlighted its importance: "As someone dedicated to providing a safe and healthy learning environment, I’ve seen firsthand the need for continuous sanitization. Visium is a game-changer for protecting our community in real-time."

How Visium Works

Visium’s Far-UVC technology safely reduces bacteria and viruses on both surfaces and in the air. Unlike traditional cleaning, which is only effective for a limited time, Visium works continuously to reduce germ exposure, creating a steady state of cleanliness in even the busiest spaces.

At LECOM, bacterial surface samples were taken from high-touch areas within a large lecture hall and men’s bathroom. These spaces experience frequent re-seeding of germs due to high traffic. Even with intermittent use (Visium devices were turned off over the weekend), surfaces maintained significantly lower bacteria levels than before installation.

A Commitment to Safer, Healthier Spaces

LECOM has long been at the forefront of adopting innovative measures to ensure safety. With chemical-free cleaning methods, multiple in-room air cleaning units, and now Visium, the college continues to prioritize its students’ and faculty’s health.

The need for continuous sanitization has never been clearer. From classrooms to boardrooms and beyond, environments where people spend hours daily demand solutions that actively combat germs, providing peace of mind for even the most hygiene-conscious individuals.

Dr. Ferretti’s steadfast commitment to her students' health and wellbeing led her to personally donate two additional Visium fixtures during the LECOM student scholarship benefit to LECOM’s Dental School, further expanding the impact of this technology on campus.

Far-UVC whole-room systems like Visium are the newcomer in the commercial air sanitation space, joining UVC upper-room and HVAC systems. While these systems are relatively new, Far-UVC technology is rooted in decades of research on efficacy and safety. The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) made recommendations for threshold limits for all UVC wavelengths based on academic research for more than 50 years. These recommendations are certified through independent UL 8802 "UV Germicidal Equipment and Systems" Testing enforced through OSHA and NIOSH. Visium adheres to the ACGIH recommendations and is the first Far-UVC system to be certified UL 8802 for continuous use in occupied spaces.

For more information about Visium and its applications, visit www.litthinking.com. To learn more about the impact of Visium at LECOM, read the full case study here: https://litthinking.com/case-studies/lecom-case-study-2025/

About LECOM

As a leader in medical education, LECOM offers innovative and affordable education in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and dental medicine. From campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Bradenton, Florida, and Elmira, New York, LECOM provides student-centered pathways to prepare the next generation of health care professionals.

About Lit Thinking

Lit Thinking provides continuous air and surface sanitization solutions using Far-UVC technology. With Visium, Lit Thinking offers a comprehensive IoT-connected system that ensures safe, effective, and real-time sanitization in various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and more. For more information, visit Lit Thinking’s website.

Media Contact

Christina Flores

Director, Marketing & Communications,

Lit Thinking

christina.flores@litthinking.com

321-299-0096