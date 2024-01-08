Lisa Ness Joins QuadMed as Chief Growth Officer

QuadMed Builds on its Legacy and Current Success as an Independent Innovator of Dynamic, Cost-Effective Health Care Solutions for Employers

SUSSEX, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuadMed, LLC, a subsidiary of Quad, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), reinforces its commitment to strategic expansion and market leadership with the appointment of Lisa Ness, MBA, RD, CDE, as Chief Growth Officer. In her pivotal role, Ness will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, and driving continued growth to meet the evolving needs of employers in a dynamic health care landscape.









Ness brings deep industry expertise to QuadMed with over 30 years of experience in worksite health, occupational health, health coaching, and pharmacy services. Most recently, Ness served as Chief Revenue Officer for CareATC. Previously, Ness held the positions of Chief Growth Officer for Proactive MD and National Director of Business Development for Premise Health. She has also held sales leadership positions with Pfizer.

“Lisa’s alignment with our values and her expertise in cultivating strategic relationships make her a perfect fit for our organization and the way we approach our business. Her style will reinforce our commitment to thinking in decades, not quarters, and will foster the right partnerships with like-minded employers and brokers to not only grow our business, but to grow it deliberately,” said Dr. Kathryn Quadracci Flores, President of QuadMed.

“Joining QuadMed is inspiring, given its status as a family-owned and operated company. Having Quad, a global marketing experience company, as the parent organization provides QuadMed with unrivaled support and investment in best-in-class resources like the Epic electronic medical record system,” Ness said. “In an industry undergoing rapid transformation, QuadMed’s unwavering commitment to its over 30-year mission and dedication to remaining independent is one of its greatest strengths and unique differentiators. I look forward to contributing to the company’s rich legacy of fostering innovation and growing through meaningful partnerships.”

About QuadMed

QuadMed (quadmedical.com) is a nationally recognized provider of health and wellness solutions designed specifically for employers. The model features a full continuum of high-quality, patient-centered services proven to decrease costs by increasing accessibility and engagement. The company’s 33-year track record of success is rooted in integrating prevention-focused, comprehensive primary care and occupational health with leading-edge technology and analytics. The industry pioneer, QuadMed was founded in 1991 as a subsidiary of Quad.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

