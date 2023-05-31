Lisa M. Cini Receives Disability Matters 2023 North America Award for Infinite Living Collaboration: The Werner House

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lisa M. Cini, a distinguished expert in aging in place and long-term care design, has been honored with the esteemed Disability Matters 2023 North America Award for her exceptional contribution to the collaborative project known as “Infinite Living Collaboration: The Werner House.” This recognition was announced during the 17th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference, which took place on April 26th and 27th, showcasing the commitment of companies and individuals toward disability inclusion.

“This recognition is a testament to the power of collaboration and its transformative impact on individuals with disabilities,” says Lisa M. Cini.

The Disability Matters North America Awards celebrate organizations that have implemented innovative programs leading to successful outreach, recruitment, engagement, and retention of candidates, employees, and customers with disabilities. Springboard Consulting, LLC, the global authority on corporate disability inclusion, produces the annual event and awards across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“Infinite Living Collaboration: The Werner House,” a transformative project spearheaded by Lisa M. Cini, was honored with the Marketplace Award at the Disability Matters conference. This collaborative endeavor involved the participation of 54 vendors, designers, and manufacturers, including renowned brands such as Pottery Barn, William Sonoma, Shaw Floors, and Mosaic Design Studio. Together, they worked to create the first aging-in-place technology showcase home and Airbnb, demonstrating the potential of inclusive design and technology integration.

Lisa M. Cini’s partnership with Pottery Barn was instrumental in this project’s success. Their joint efforts resulted in the development of a furniture collection specifically designed to meet the accessibility needs of aging adults and individuals with disabilities, making Pottery Barn one of the first major home retailers to address this need.

“In a progressive collaboration towards more inclusive design, our collaboration with and subsequent furniture collection launch with Pottery Barn was a huge step for aging adult and disabled communities,” says Lisa M. Cini. “Through the dedication and talent of our vendor collaborators and designers, we have created a showcase home that embodies accessibility, style, and comfort.”

The Disability Matters North America Conference attracted prominent companies, political organizations, and educators committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Attendees had the opportunity to hear inspiring stories from disability advocates, including Michael Kutcher, who has spoken at the Supreme Court on disability-related issues and Adellina Cini who spoke on behalf of her honoree Lisa M. Cini.

About Lisa M. Cini:

Interior designer and aging expert Lisa M. Cini ASID, IIDA, is the award-winning President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of Boom: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Preserving Your Freedom and Thriving as You Age in Place; The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently, Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive.

For more information on Lisa M. Cini, visit www.lisamcini.com. and to book reservations at the Woodland Manor Mansion/Werner House, the First-of-its-Kind Technology Showplace Allowing Seniors to Experience the Future of Design for Senior Living & Aging in Place please visit www.infinite-living.org.

