Liquidnet Unveils New Liquidity-Seeking Alerts to Its Equities Trading Application

The firm introduces new features including Surge Opportunity to take advantage of liquidity events created by dark blocks

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the integration of actionable alerts to their equities trading application, intended to improve execution and alpha generation.

Available to all US and Canadian clients and powered by Liquidnet’s premium suite of algorithms, this next evolution of the firm’s equities trading application offers improved liquidity-seeking capabilities through new alerts. These alerts provide traders with the opportunity to quickly take advantage of liquidity events created by dark blocks as well as the ability to reengage within the Liquidnet network on missed opportunities to trade.

These alerts include the Surge Opportunity alert which was designed off of the success of Surge Capture, the inaugural feature released from Liquidnet’s innovation hub, Liquidnet Labs. Leveraging their own liquidity, these innovative prompts were designed to help traders stay ahead of sudden market movements and capture opportunities that might otherwise be missed. Surge Opportunity is the next stage of evolution, alerting traders of block trades executed in the market and giving them the opportunity to take advantage of these liquidity events.

Alan Polo, Head of Business Development, Americas, said: “Our goal has always been to leverage technology and service to help the buy side solve their liquidity and execution challenges. This way of thinking led us to introduce Surge Capture six years ago, which continues to be one of the most innovative features in the market. The new Surge Opportunity alert reflects our ability to build on our success to introduce new technology-driven solutions for our clients to help them tap into block liquidity within our global network but also in the market as a whole.”

Rob Cranston, Global Head of Equities Product at Liquidnet, said: “Finding block liquidity, particularly in the current market conditions, can be challenging. We’ve seen client success through Surge Capture, and so Surge Opportunity builds off that concept of prompting clients to catch relevant liquidity after a block print. These technology-driven solutions enable our clients to capture these sudden spikes in liquidity and avoid missing out. These new capabilities and alerts are truly unique in the market.”

Additionally, Liquidnet introduced a new interface providing clearer navigation and allowing traders to access calibrated analytics, delivered in a way that fits their workflow to help them define trading strategy and further reduce their costs of trading.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world’s largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

© 2023 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC/NFA. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered on the New Zealand Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR number FSP3781). Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

