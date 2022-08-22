Liquidnet Makes Key Hire to Support the Expansion of its Fixed Income Business

Nichola Hunter to lead Fixed Income Sales globally.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the appointment of Nichola Hunter as Global Head of Sales for Fixed Income.

In rapidly evolving markets, Hunter will be responsible for growing client relationships through the delivery of tailored and innovative solutions. Based in London, she reports directly to Liquidnet’s Global Head of Fixed Income, Mark Russell.

Mark Russell said: “Our Fixed Income business is developing at pace. In just a matter of months, we’ve introduced new protocols to trade both primary and secondary markets. We’ve also expanded geographically. As we continue on our mission to support the full lifecycle of a bond and a trader’s need for execution choices, Nichola’s knowledge and expertise will be a key factor in our ability to harmonize the offering and ensure it is truly tailored to the needs of the industry. I am delighted she is on board.”

Hunter brings over 25 years of experience in banking and electronic trading. She has played a significant role in driving the evolution of the fixed income market. Prior to Liquidnet, she was Head of Rates at MarketAxess, a firm she joined following the acquisition of LiquidityEdge LLC, where she served as CEO. Prior to LiquidityEdge, Hunter held senior positions at ICAP including co-head of EBS Market, Global Head of Product Management for EBS and Global Head of Client Services for ICAP’s Electronic Broking business.

Nichola Hunter, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Sales, Fixed Income, said: “The combination of Liquidnet’s state-of-the-art electronic platform covering all aspects of the trading lifecycle, combined with the distribution and reach that comes with being part of TP ICAP group, the world’s largest interdealer broker, distinguishes our offer in the market. I am excited to join the team and to help drive the next stage in its growth strategy.”

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world’s largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

© 2022 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

Contacts

Sophonie Robichon, Liquidnet



Head of Communications



+44 20 7614 1753



srobichon@liquidnet.com