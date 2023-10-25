Liquidnet launches actionable pre-trade analytics for Listed Derivatives

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the launch of a pre-trade analytics offering for listed derivatives.

Available in Europe and the US, this solution provides actionable intelligence, such as volume, liquidity, activity, and projected volume to inform the decision-making process prior to the point of execution.

Mike du Plessis, Global Head of Listed Derivatives at Liquidnet, said: “Historically, banks have dominated the provision of solutions and execution services to the buy side. This is changing. With connectivity, staging, algo execution and execution performance management becoming increasingly commoditized, the battle to differentiate has moved to new grounds. It is here that Liquidnet is well placed to compete given our technology and talent, our pure agency model, and our approach to working with institutional asset managers to design market-led, innovative solutions.”

du Plessis, who brings more than two decades of experience in building agency execution services at large investment banks, joined Liquidnet back in March 2022. He leads a team of specialists currently based in London, New York, Boston and Connecticut.

Darren Smith, Head of EQS, Listed Derivatives at Liquidnet, added: “In other asset classes, traders can access a suite of pre-trade data to decide how to best execute a trade. That information has been somewhat absent for listed derivatives and investors have been looking for ways to access the data in an easily consumable format. We’re pleased to address this gap and bring pre- and point-of-trade intelligence, with multiple delivery channels.”

The strategic move leverages the existing infrastructure and technology used for Liquidnet Investment Analytics to create a separate offering for the buy-side community, and marks Liquidnet’s entry into the listed derivatives space.

For more information on this latest offering, visit Liquidnet | Listed Derivatives.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world’s largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

