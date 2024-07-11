Liquidnet Bolsters International Cross-border Business With New Hire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Crane as Head of International in the Americas. This strategic hire comes as Liquidnet continues to invest in its cross-border business, currently available in 57 global equity markets.

Jeffrey Crane brings over two decades of experience in institutional equity trading. He joins Liquidnet from SageTrader where he served as managing director and Head of Sales, and oversaw new business growth for domestic and international trading. Prior to SageTrader, Crane spent more than 20 years with Instinet where he held various roles, including managing the company’s cross-border business as Head of their International Desk in New York.

Crane is based in New York and reports directly to Alan Polo, Head of Equity Sales and Trading, Americas. In his new role, he supports Liquidnet’s established international cross-border team, assisting Members who wish to trade international markets live through low-touch and block trading capabilities, or hand-off overnight orders to its global execution desks.

Alan Polo, Head of Equity Sales and Trading, Americas at Liquidnet said “As we continue to grow our international cross-border trading offering, I am particularly excited to draw upon Jeffrey’s extensive expertise and insight. His deep understanding of the global trading landscape and his proven track record in managing complex trading operations will be invaluable as we enhance our services and expand our market presence.”

Jeffrey Crane, Head of International, Americas at Liquidnet commented: “Liquidnet is uniquely positioned to offer this type of service. With its global footprint, expertise in block trading, agency model and a 20+ year track record in delivering innovative trading solutions, we have all the necessary ingredients to offer buy-side traders the ability to trade anywhere in the world. I’m thrilled by the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the team at Liquidnet to further enhance our international trading capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Last year, Liquidnet’s cross border team facilitated close to $100 billion in notional traded across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. More recently, it expanded its geographical coverage to offer direct access to MENA countries, bringing its total number of global equity markets covered to 57.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors and spans 57 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on X @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world’s largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

© 2024 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC/NFA. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. TP ICAP (EUROPE) SA is authorised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Industry Regulatory Organization and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

Contacts

Sophonie Robichon, Liquidnet

Global Marketing + Communications



+44 20 3933 0153



srobichon@liquidnet.com