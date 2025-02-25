Liquidmetal Technologies Sets 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EST

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc., the world’s leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, will hold its year-end earnings conference call on Thursday, March 13th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Liquidmetal Technologies CEO Tony Chung will host the call.

Please Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the information below:

Date: Thursday, March 13th, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

To join the conference call, participants should complete an online registration form before 11:59 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 12th, at the following link, whereupon dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI533cdbb0bc0643098c894d790a61a4ed

The conference call will also be accessible by live webcast at the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7bxnhfds

A replay of the call will be available after 3:30 p.m. Pacific time on the same day through 3:30 p.m. March 20th, 2025.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is the leading developer of parts made with bulk amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as bulk metallic glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to develop amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contacts:

Isaac Bresnick

President

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc.

949-635-2123

isaac.bresnick@liquidmetal.com