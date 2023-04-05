Liquid Networx Wins Fortinet’s Security Fabric Partner of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquid Networx announced today that it was named Fortinet’s Security Fabric Partner of the Year. The Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards recognize dedicated and distinguished partners and distributors around the world. Fortinet’s channel partners play a critical role in helping Fortinet secure users, devices, applications, and edges everywhere.

The Security Fabric Partner of the Year differentiates itself from the competition by maximizing the opportunity with the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to build solution offerings across the digital attack surface from the data center to the cloud to the home office as the customer demand or need evolves and grows.

“First, this is a tremendous honor for us in such a competitive landscape. Liquid Networx is laser focused on Fortinet, which has enabled us and our customers with the full suite of solutions to deliver on the zero-trust framework and the network security engineer (NSE) training that empowers partners and customers alike. I couldn’t be prouder of the Liquid Networx experts on our team for how they deliver, delight and secure our mutual customers,” said Robert Short, Liquid Networx.

About Liquid Networx: Liquid Networx is a trusted advisor of strategic cybersecurity services and a telecommunications lifecycle management organization headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. They have decades of technical expertise & experience in infrastructure technology, zero-trust, co-managed environments, remediating outages in addition to delivering telecom lifecycle management solutions such as audits, design, compliance, help desk, disaster recovery, and much more. Liquid Networx supports medium to multi-location enterprises in all verticals nationally and internationally.

Robert Short, Liquid Networx, info@liquidnetworx.com / 866-547-8439