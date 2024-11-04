Liongard Welcomes Callen Sapien as Chief Product Officer, Joe Alapat Takes on Pivotal Role as Chief Strategy Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liongard, the leading Attack Surface Management Platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT Service Providers, today announced the appointment of Callen Sapien as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Callen Sapien will lead product innovation at Liongard, ensuring the platform continues to meet the evolving needs of MSPs. Concurrently, Liongard founder and former Chief Product Officer, Joe Alapat, transitions to Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on long-term strategy and growth.





With extensive experience in product strategy and scalable solutions for managed service providers, Callen is well-positioned to lead Liongard’s product development. His leadership roles at ConnectWise, Refactr, and MSPbots have equipped him with expertise in go-to-market strategies, operations, and cybersecurity. Notably, Callen has helped early MSPs shift from break-fix to managed services and has driven innovations that address IT and security challenges. He played a key role in Refactr’s acquisition by Sophos, further showcasing his ability to deliver impactful solutions. This diverse background positions him to advance Liongard’s platform and create greater value for MSPs.

As Chief Product Officer, Callen will oversee the entire product lifecycle, ensuring Liongard’s solutions empower MSPs to provide differentiated services while maintaining profitability. His focus will be on tools that secure clients’ attack surfaces, optimize operations, and drive business growth in an increasingly competitive market.

“I’m thrilled to join Liongard at such an exciting time,” said Callen Sapien. “Liongard’s platform, with its deep visibility, serves as the source of truth for MSPs managing complex tech stacks. I look forward to working with the team to expand our capabilities and help MSPs drive growth and cyber resilience for their clients.”

In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Joe Alapat will lead Liongard’s long-term strategy, focusing on growth, industry partnerships, and expanding Liongard’s presence across go-to-market channels.

“Liongard helps MSPs, IT Service Providers and their customers enhance visibility, secure attack surfaces, and drive growth,” said Alapat. “In 2025, we’ll strengthen partnerships and position Liongard as the top choice for MSPs and Systems Integrators, offering the automation needed for SMBs, mid-market, and enterprise companies to boost cyber resilience.”

Liongard CEO Michelle Accardi praised both appointments: “We’re fortunate to have Callen and Joe in these critical roles. Callen’s fresh perspective and product expertise will drive continued innovation and value for MSPs, while Joe’s leadership will guide our long-term strategy. Together, they’ll drive the next chapter of Liongard’s success.”

Visit Liongard at booth #354 at IT Nation Connect in Orlando, FL to learn more about the recently announced product features, Cyber Asset Discovery and Inventory and Advanced Automated Documentation.

About Liongard

Liongard is the leading Attack Surface Management platform designed exclusively for MSPs and IT Service Providers. We protect the attack surface of over 70,000 end customers by providing complete visibility into all IT assets and automating critical security policies. With over 80 integrations, Liongard empowers MSPs to identify misconfigurations, streamline operations, and enhance cyber resiliency at scale. By transforming how MSPs manage IT, Liongard enables them to operate more efficiently, deliver measurable security value, and fuel business growth. For more information, visit www.liongard.com.

