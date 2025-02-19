Liongard Debuts Real-Time Monitoring to Strengthen IT Service Provider Security & Visibility

Advanced Microsoft 365 Monitoring for Enhanced Asset Discovery, Stronger Compliance, Cyber Resilience, and Operational Efficiency

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#assetmanagement--Liongard, the leading Attack Surface Management (ASM) platform for IT Service Providers, is excited to announce its Beta program for real-time monitoring for Microsoft 365, designed to provide instant visibility into critical changes within Microsoft 365 environments.

Detect, Track, and Respond to Critical M365 Changes the Moment They Happen

Real-time monitoring for Microsoft 365 gives IT service providers the ability to detect, track, and respond to key events as they happen. By leveraging real-time insights, service providers can strengthen security, improve compliance, and reduce operational blind spots – eliminating the delays of traditional monitoring methods.

“True security isn’t just about reacting—it’s about staying ahead of threats,” said Callen Sapien, Liongard Chief Product and Technology Officer. “With Real-Time Monitoring for Microsoft 365, IT service providers gain immediate visibility into critical security changes, allowing them to detect and respond instantly rather than relying on scheduled data updates. This marks a fundamental shift in how MSPs protect their customers by providing left and right of boom visibility into Microsoft 365 to ensure proactive defense and rapid mitigation."

How This Transforms Microsoft 365 Asset Management

Real-Time Asset Inventory and Oversight – Maintain a centralized, always-accurate view of Microsoft 365 changes, ensuring IT teams have real-time visibility into managed environments.

– Maintain a centralized, always-accurate view of Microsoft 365 changes, ensuring IT teams have real-time visibility into managed environments. Proactive Attack Surface Hardening – Enhance cyber resilience by initiating critical alerts for user account changes, key security configuration adjustments, and suspicious activity the moment they occur.

– Enhance cyber resilience by initiating critical alerts for user account changes, key security configuration adjustments, and suspicious activity the moment they occur. Automated Audit and Compliance – Ensure a continuously up-to-date audit trail, reduce manual monitoring efforts and alert fatigue to better manage client environments.

Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, on Cybersecurity and Compliance Growth for MSPs:

“MSPs are core to the delivery of cybersecurity services in 2025, with cybersecurity managed services revenue expected to grow by 15% and compliance services by 28%. As businesses face mounting security threats and regulatory pressures, MSPs have a prime opportunity to expand their service offerings. By leveraging real-time visibility, cyber resilience, and automated compliance solutions, MSPs can drive new revenue streams while delivering essential security and compliance outcomes for their clients.”

A More Secure Way to IT

With Real-time monitoring for Microsoft 365, Liongard expands its Attack Surface Management capabilities, delivering continuous insights across the IT stack. With real-time intelligence, IT management becomes more secure, scalable, and profitable. Liongard’s Beta program for Microsoft 365 real-time monitoring is slated for March 2025, please visit us at https://www.liongard.com/platform/real-time-monitoring/ to learn more.

