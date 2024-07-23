Liongard Announces Sold-Out RoarCon 2024

Highlighting Attack Surface Management and Cyber Resiliency for MSPs

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asm—Liongard, the global leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), is thrilled to announce that RoarCon 2024, hosted at the Dallas Cowboys’ World Headquarters and training facility, The Star, has officially sold out! This highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, MSP professionals, and thought leaders for three days of immersive talk tracks, key findings, best practices, and actionable tools, all designed to enhance MSP growth, profitability, and sanity.









Event Highlights

Technical Certification Training and Business Insights: RoarCon 2024 will feature a diverse lineup of sessions tailored to the needs of MSPs. Attendees will gain valuable insights into delivering a managed attack surface for their clients. From technical certification training to transformative business learnings, MSPs will discover how to turn their Liongard investment into a robust monetization strategy.

Innovation Roadmap: Highlighting Resiliency, Orchestration, Automation and Remediation (ROAR): Liongard will share deep insights into its innovation roadmap, focusing on the latest advancements and future directions. Attendees will get an exclusive look at ROAR – Resiliency, Orchestration, Automation, and Response – a comprehensive approach to cyber resiliency designed to harden the attack surface. This solution enables MSPs to take swift action and remediate issues as they are identified, ensuring a proactive stance against potential threats. With ROAR, policy gaps are detected and addressed in real-time, allowing for self-healing remediation and enhancing overall security posture.

Keynote Sessions and Expert Panels: RoarCon 2024 will feature keynote speaker Eric O’Neill, the legendary FBI operative and cybersecurity expert who brought down the nation’s first cyber spy, Robert Hanssen. This sold-out event will also include sessions from industry-renowned speakers and experts covering essential topics for MSPs. Attendees will leave with the knowledge and tools to drive growth, enhance profitability, and maintain sanity in a rapidly evolving industry.

“The overwhelming response to RoarCon reflects the growing importance of effective attack surface management and cyber resiliency in today’s digital landscape. RoarCon 2024 is designed to equip MSPs with the insights and tools they need to drive growth, enhance security, and achieve operational excellence. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and helping our partners transform their businesses through our comprehensive solutions,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard.

Liongard is committed to empowering MSPs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. RoarCon 2024 is set to be an unparalleled event, providing attendees with the opportunity to network, learn, and grow alongside their peers and industry leaders.

RoarCon Sponsors include: Platinum – Pax8. Gold – SonicWall. Silver – IT By Design, Channel Program, Cyberfox, HaloPSA, John Joseph Partners, Malwarebytes, Nerdio, Rewst. Bronze – Bitlyft, Bvoip, Compliance Scorecard, Empath, Infima, Monjur, Thread, Threat Down.

For more information, please visit www.liongard.com and to join the waiting list for future events, please visit www.liongard.com/resources/events.

About Liongard

Liongard delivers an Attack Surface Management platform that empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and IT organizations to deliver continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management through configuration change detection and response, delivering enhanced security, maintaining compliance, and preventing operational disruptions. By automating configuration data capture across cloud, network, applications, and endpoints, Liongard simplifies IT governance and helps MSPs mitigate risk by enabling them to detect and respond to cyber threats prior to the incident. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people committed to providing IT, MSPs, and MSSPs with the capabilities they need to make informed decisions and operate profitably. Nearly 70,000 of the best-run businesses rely on Liongard to protect the systems they rely on every day. For more information, please visit liongard.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, X, and YouTube.

