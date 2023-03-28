Lion Street Adds Pontera as a Strategic National Partner to Deliver 401(k) Management to Seasoned Professionals Across the US

Pontera will enable Lion Street’s 175+ financial firms to offer secure retirement account management as part of its comprehensive approach to growing clients’ wealth

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#401k—Lion Street, an elite national network of agencies and professionals providing life insurance, wealth management and financial planning solutions to high-net-worth clients, today announced a partnership with financial technology company Pontera. With this partnership, Lion Street’s network of over 175 financial firms will be able to trade, report, and bill on clients’ held-away accounts as part of their comprehensive wealth management services.

“We believe Pontera will be an excellent value-add to our open-architecture platform,” said John Burmeister, President and CEO of Lion Street Financial. “Our client base is composed of family office members, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, athletes, executives, and other high earning individuals who require bespoke retirement planning services. Pontera’s technology provides a secure, compliant, and easy-to-implement path for Lion Street wealth managers to apply custom rebalancing strategies to held-away accounts to create better client outcomes.”

A national broker-dealer with more than $18 billion in assets under administration, Lion Street’s network of firms and financial professionals provide sophisticated life insurance, wealth management and financial planning solutions. Using Pontera, Lion Street’s wealth managers will be able to analyze held-away account fund lineups, review historical performance and fees, and proactively rebalance accounts. To protect the client’s security, the Pontera platform is client permissioned, SOC 2 certified, provides an auditable trade blotter, and does not allow actions such as disbursements or beneficiary changes.

“In addition to eliminating operational hurdles associated with held-away account management, we are looking forward to helping improve Lion Street’s client experience,” said Peter Nolan, VP of Enterprise Business Development at Pontera. “Traditional methods of 401(k) management require the client to deliver plan paperwork and perform rebalancing tasks on their own. We know Lion Street’s clients are busy professionals who will benefit from the time savings and professional monitoring and management of their accounts.”

Recent CNBC headlines show high-net-worth individuals are concerned about hitting their retirement goals, and retirement savings accounts make up a significant proportion of their wealth. Designed to work across a vast array of financial institutions and account types, Pontera’s platform is trusted by thousands of RIAs and broker-dealers across the country. For more information about Pontera, please visit pontera.com.

About Lion Street

Lion Street Financial is a Broker Dealer built for Lion Street firms by Lion Street firms. There is complexity in the financial services industry ranging from diverse client needs, expansive product offerings and a regulatory landscape consisting of 103 industry regulators. Our structure creates alignment for Registered Representatives and their clients by providing seamless access to product expertise, ideas, new markets and a more comprehensive approach to regulation impacting the financial services industry. Lion Street Financial ranks number 37 on the list of largest broker dealers in a field of 3,500, putting us in the top 1% across the industry. We have built a contemporary platform with industry leading technology and personalized service that is poised for continued growth and value creation for our advisors.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, rebalance and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 529s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients’ financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

