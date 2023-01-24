Linus Health Earns Numerous Awards as Digital Health Pioneer in Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia

Recent accolades honoring the company’s technology and workplace reflect its growing industry impact

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alzheimersawareness—Linus Health, a digital health company focused on transforming brain health, today announced that it recently won awards in several prominent recognition programs, including Mass Technology Leadership Council’s (Mass TLC) Tech Top 50 Awards, BostInno’s Fire Awards, and Built In Boston’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. These accolades underscore the disruptive nature of the company’s digital cognitive assessment platform for spotting early signs of cognitive impairment, as well as its overall momentum in its work to expand early detection and intervention in Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

In October, Linus Health received top honors as “Technology of the Year” in the Healthcare Tech category of Mass TLC’s Tech Top 50 award program. The program recognizes Massachusetts-based technology companies, leaders, and innovations that made a significant impact in the prior 12 months. The Healthcare Tech award specifically spotlights a healthcare product with a unique differentiator and substantial impact on the market. This award reflects the Linus platform’s uniqueness as the first iPad-based, AI-enhanced digital cognitive assessment solution and its growing impact on cognitive care for older adults.

Linus Health also earned recognition in the 2022 BostInno Fire Awards program as one of the stand-outs in Medtech and Healthtech. These awards recognize companies achieving substantial growth, making a difference in the Boston community, and contributing to the area’s innovation ecosystem. Linus Health’s $55 million Series B funding, acquisition of Kinesis Health Technologies, and five-fold team expansion, as well as the inclusion of its DCTclock™ on TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021 list, all contributed to its “on fire” status.

Most recently, Built In featured Linus Health on its 2023 Best Places to Work in Boston list. The annual awards program includes technology companies of all sizes and highlights those that foster the most meaningful employee experiences through their cultures and total rewards packages. In early 2022, Built In Boston also highlighted Linus Health as one of its “22 Startups to Watch in 2022.”

2022 was a transformative year for Linus Health that included its product launch into healthcare delivery; its selection as the solution of choice for four of seven flagship sites within the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative’s initiative to expand early detection of Alzheimer’s; its involvement in cutting-edge research on digital biomarkers and detection methods; new partnerships with multiple health systems; and the publication of several new studies on its technology’s ability to detect subtle signs of cognitive impairment.

“ Receiving this recognition for our work at Linus Health is not only a great honor, but also a testament to both the importance of our mission and the hard work of our dedicated team,” said David Bates, PhD, CEO of Linus Health. “ These awards came during our most pivotal year to-date, as we introduced our technology into clinical settings, partnered with forward-thinking organizations across the industry, and prepared for major shifts in the Alzheimer’s treatment landscape with the recent approval of Leqembi. This year, we look forward to partnering with more health systems to help them better prepare to serve the millions of people who could benefit from emerging interventions.”

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health’s digital platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading research institutions, life sciences companies, and healthcare delivery organizations to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health™, visit www.linushealth.com.

Contacts

Media

Karina Stabile



Senior Account Executive



Aria Marketing for Linus Health



516-317-5835



kstabile@ariamarketing.com