Linkwell Health Names New Chief Product Officer, Announces Expansion of Popular Targeted Engagement Solutions Product Suite

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linkwell Health, the premier consumer engagement technology company in healthcare, announced today the appointment of Bill Van Wyck as Chief Product Officer. Van Wyck will lead Linkwell’s technology, engagement, and behavior change teams, leveraging his product expertise to enhance and expand the company’s industry-leading healthcare engagement solutions.





“Bill’s experience scaling healthcare technology platforms makes him perfectly suited to drive the next phase of our growth,” said Nathan Adams, President and CEO of Linkwell Health. “His expertise will enable us to leverage new technologies, accelerate our product pipeline, and enhance our existing solutions, which are already seeing unparalleled market fit.”

With more than 25 years of experience leading product, sales, marketing, operations, and technology teams, Van Wyck has served in a variety of senior executive roles — including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Experience Officer, and CEO/President — in venture and private equity–backed companies.

Prior to joining Linkwell, Van Wyck served as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Newtopia, a precision health company focused on chronic disease prevention through sustainable habit change. Previously, Van Wyck was founder and CEO of Zillion, a leading digital health platform that helps health plans and providers deliver targeted digital care programs to millions of members.

“Linkwell is revolutionizing the member and consumer experience for health plans and health services companies, and I’m incredibly excited to join their talented team,” said Van Wyck. “I am looking forward to guiding Linkwell’s next stage of expansion, activating consumers in high-value care and resources, and delivering results for our customers.”

Linkwell also announced the expansion of its popular Targeted Engagement Solutions. Powered by Linkwell’s technology platform, these solutions leverage high-performing content and dynamic calls to action to motivate behavior change, such as driving benefit activation, screenings, care management participation, quality metrics, member retention, and more.

“Targeted Engagement Solutions are changing the way health plans engage and activate their members, making it easier than ever for our health plan partners to motivate members to take healthy actions,” said Van Wyck.

About Linkwell Health



Linkwell Health is a consumer engagement company that leverages powerful technology, high-performing content, and deep healthcare expertise to deliver omnichannel digital health experiences that build trust, maximize engagement, and activate consumers in the programs, benefits, and care they need. Linkwell Health’s engagement solutions drive acquisition, onboarding, quality metrics, benefits activation, and retention for some of the biggest brands in healthcare. For more information, visit linkwellhealth.com.

Contacts

Kim Duff



pr@linkwellhealth.com