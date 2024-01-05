Linkwell Health Appoints Business Development Leader Jim Politte as Company’s Chief Growth Officer

Healthcare engagement veteran will be responsible for driving the expansion of Linkwell Health’s benefit activation products.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linkwell Health, the premier consumer engagement technology company in healthcare, announced today the appointment of Jim Politte as Chief Growth Officer. Politte will leverage his extensive healthcare industry and business development expertise to expand Linkwell’s growth and delivery of high-performing engagement solutions for payers that drive benefit and point solution activation, screenings, care management participation, quality metrics, member acquisition, and more.

“ Jim’s track record in driving revenue growth by cultivating new business opportunities and building valuable customer relationships in the healthcare industry makes him perfectly suited to lead our growth strategy,” said Nathan Adams, President and CEO of Linkwell Health. “ Our key focus is leveraging our industry-leading healthcare engagement solutions to drive early adoption and utilization of high-value health plan benefits to motivate health plan members to lead healthier lives. Jim will play a significant role in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional value to our health plan partners.”

Politte is an accomplished sales executive with more than 25 years of experience helping healthcare companies solve complex business challenges. Prior to joining Linkwell, Politte served as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wunderman Thompson Health, where he was responsible for driving new and existing payer and provider client growth with heavy emphasis on government-sponsored health plans. Previously, he served as VP of Sales at Teleperformance, a global leader in customer experience management. Politte has also demonstrated a commitment to shaping the future of the healthcare industry through his four-year tenure on the RISE Medicare Marketing, Sales, and Experience Advisory Board.

“ I am thrilled to join the Linkwell Health team and lead its next phase of growth,” said Politte. “ Benefit activation and utilization has never been more important, and Linkwell’s suite of industry-leading engagement solutions helps solve our health plan partners’ biggest challenges and deepen the relationships they have with their members. In addition to industry-leading solutions, the Linkwell Health team shows incredible client commitment and devotion to making a positive impact on consumer health. I could not be more excited to join such a dynamic organization.”

Linkwell Health is a consumer engagement company that leverages powerful technology, high-performing journeys, and deep healthcare expertise to deliver omnichannel digital health experiences that build trust, maximize engagement, and activate consumers in the programs, benefits, and care they need. Linkwell Health’s engagement solutions drive acquisition, onboarding, quality metrics, benefits activation, and retention for some of the biggest brands in healthcare. For more information, visit linkwellhealth.com.

