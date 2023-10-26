Linksys® introduces its first WiFi 7 Mesh System with Lightning-fast 10-minute Setup

66% faster setup time than previous Linksys Mesh Systems

Uses the “Droplet” design of the Linksys Designer Series

Purpose-built for WiFi 7 and Multi-Link Operation (MLO)

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linksys, an iconic Home and Small Office connectivity company, today announces its first WiFi 7 Mesh System home connectivity, Linksys Velop® Pro 7. Purpose-built for the most efficient WiFi operating mode to date, the newest Linksys solution delivers incredible streaming, collaboration, and gaming experiences and can be setup in less than 10 minutes.









Linksys’ fastest Mesh setup yet that’s easy for all

Designed to make home connectivity simple and effortless for anyone, setup time has been reduced by 66% to less than 10 minutes so you can blanket your home with full coverage in less time than it takes to fold a load of laundry.

Jeevan Patil, vice-president of experience at Linksys: “The average household today has at least 10 connected devices.i With AR and VR becoming the new normal in solutions across home security, work and entertainment, Linksys Velop Pro 7, our most advanced mesh system yet, opens the door to harness next generation technology without compromise.”

Linksys’ most advanced Mesh System yet

Linksys Velop Pro 7 is purpose-built for WiFi 7, the most efficient WiFi operating mode to date, with speeds up to 5x faster than WiFi 6* – transmitting information lightning-fast over stable connections at very low latency – delivering a flawless streaming, collaboration, or gaming experience.

Velop Pro 7 uses the “Droplet” design of the Linksys Designer Series

Linksys Designer Series reinvents the concept of home connectivity with tasteful, carefully designed products that raise the bar for aesthetics. Products in the Designer Series have a sleek, modern look, but still provide the speed, stability, and reliability that only a company that has been a trusted leader in the field for 35+ years can deliver — all backed by a 3-year warranty.

“We are excited to collaborate with Linksys to bring this game changing technology to consumers with the Velop Pro 7 powered by the Qualcomm Networking Pro 620 platform. Delivering next-gen WiFi 7 features today, it is an ideal solution for home mesh systems where the growing ecosystem of mobile, compute and XR devices built on the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800 will benefit from elevated WiFi 7 wireless experiences,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm® Networking Pro 620 Platform, Linksys Velop Pro 7 comes with wire-like stability and performance and is capable of Multi-Link Operation that deliver services like the link aggregation and link failover that are common in wired networks.

The Velop Pro 7 packaging is recyclable and made from 65% recycled material. The Velop Pro 7 is a step forward in Linksys’ aim to continuously minimize the impact of its business and products on the planet.

Pricing and Availability

All systems come with extended three-year warranty for extra peace of mind and 24/7 worldwide customer support.

Linksys Velop Pro 7 is now available at Linksys.com, Best Buy and Amazon.

$399.99 (1-node pack) – recommended for up to 3 rooms / 1 floor (up to 3,000 sq ft)*

$749.99 (2-node pack) – recommended for up to 6 rooms / 2 floors (up to 6,000 sq ft)*

$999.99 (3-node pack) – recommended for up to 9 rooms / 3 floors (up to 9,000 sq ft)*

About Linksys

At Linksys, we engineer simplicity so that you never experience complexity. Linksys is an iconic brand celebrating its 35th year of innovation in Home and Small Office connectivity. With many industry firsts to its credit, Linksys delivers simple, fast, reliable, and affordable products for the Home and Small Office where there is “no IT.”

i https://www.statista.com/statistics/1190270/number-of-devices-and-connections-per-person-worldwide/

*Specifications are subject to change without notice. Speed reflects maximum combined WiFi speeds across all radios per IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Range estimates are based on performance test results. Actual speed, performance and range will vary, and maximum supported speeds will not be available to all customers due to conditions and variables like building materials and construction, volume of network traffic, mix of wireless products used, interference, your wireless device’s WiFi standard, wireless obstructions, and external factors. WiFi 7 faster speed claims compare WiFi 7 to WiFi 6. Setup times and performance results may vary for your unique home network.

Linksys and many product names and logos are trademarks of Linksys Holdings Inc. and/or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and FastConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms and Qualcomm FastConnect are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

© 2023 Linksys Holdings, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

