LinkLive Once Again Earns Rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification

This achievement demonstrates that all sensitive client data is safeguarded on the platform





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS–LinkLive, the leading communications and contact center platform for highly regulated industries, announced its achievement of the HITRUST r2 certification.

The HITRUST Assurance Program, which integrates 50 regulations, standards, and frameworks with a risk-based approach, aids organizations in addressing security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive, adaptable framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“HITRUST certification is internationally recognized as a benchmark for demonstrating that information security and privacy controls are effective and meet regulatory requirements. It is regarded as the gold standard due to the thoroughness and relevance of the control requirements, the rigor of the assurance process, and the extensive oversight that ensures precision,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. “Each component surpasses the expectations of most other programs, and together, they make HITRUST certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

Initially developed for healthcare organizations, HITRUST certification has now gained acceptance in other highly regulated sectors, such as banking and finance, which, in addition to healthcare, are the primary industries LinkLive serves. LinkLive’s platform enables secure communication between businesses and their customers through encrypted voice, video, chat, email, co-browsing, and desktop sharing—allowing companies subject to strict data, security, and privacy laws to communicate securely. It is the only embedded customer engagement platform with HITRUST r2 certification.

The certification specifically applies to LinkLive’s US East Two data center in Ohio and US West Two data center in Oregon, both managed by Amazon Web Services, ensuring they comply with rigorous regulatory standards and are effectively managing risk.

“With our first line of code written 24 years ago, we developed LinkLive to be a highly secure platform for our customers to connect with their customers, residents, members, and patients,” said Mark Pietras, Chief Technology Officer at LinkLive. “The HITRUST framework for certification is stringent and thorough, and it validates to our customers—and their customers—that LinkLive is at the forefront of delivering highly secure, AI-enabled communications.”

“We deal with sensitive financial information and customer data every single day,” said Laurie Holt-Aspinwall, Service Center Vice President and Consumer Lending Manager of RiverRun Bank. “We selected LinkLive because their platform allows us to conduct business securely with our banking customers. The HITRUST r2 certification reinforces LinkLive’s commitment to security, as well as our choice to use their platform.”

About LinkLive: LinkLive is an AI-enabled, all-in-one contact center platform that allows the world’s most highly regulated industries to securely connect with consumers in the channels of their choice. Our modern, native features allow organizations to do business via encrypted voice, video, chat, and email while complying with stringent privacy and data protection laws. More than 1,200 clients trust LinkLive to help them create outstanding customer experiences, increase employee engagement, and boost efficiency. LinkLive powers communications success for organizations such as Newburyport Bank, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Bank of Oak Ridge, North Memorial Healthcare, University of Minnesota Physicians, and more.

