LinkLive Appoints John Lynch as CEO to Drive Next-Level Growth

LinkLive, a leading cloud customer engagement platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Lynch as CEO. Lynch brings a remarkable blend of experience and leadership to the role, setting the stage for accelerated growth and heightened customer experiences.

John, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at UJET, contributed significantly to its revenue growth and transformation of their customer acquisition and value realization model. At UJET, John unified diverse teams across departments to grant customers a more streamlined and continuous engagement interaction model. Before UJET, Lynch was CEO of Serenova, where his visionary leadership created the foundation for the merger of Serenova and Lifesize.

Reflecting on his vast experience, John DeLoche, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth, remarked, “John Lynch’s appointment signals our commitment to accelerating growth and empowering excellence by dividing and conquering resources effectively. His exceptional track record speaks volumes about his ability to drive transformative strategies.”

“In accepting the new role, Lynch stated that he was genuinely impressed with LinkLive’s growing market position and its all-in-one DCS (Digital Customer Service) and CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) capabilities. Lynch thanked Perry Price, the Co-Founder and CEO of LinkLive for over 21 years. Lynch stated, ‘I am honored and excited to join the LinkLive team at precisely this moment. Perry’s vision and dedication to innovation have positioned LinkLive as a leader, and I look forward to working alongside him to drive scale, automation, and customer adoption.'”

Perry Price, LinkLive’s Co-Founder and CEO of over 21 years, will remain full-time as Chief Customer Officer and board member. Price shared his perspective on this strategic move: “The timing couldn’t be more ideal. We started succession planning early in the year, and John’s track record, energy, and industry knowledge made this an easy decision. The moment is opportune to bring in a seasoned veteran like John to elevate LinkLive to its next level of performance.”

LinkLive’s cloud contact center and communications platform propel customer engagement and transform interactions. With the addition of John Lynch, the company is poised to navigate new horizons and deliver unmatched value to its growing customer base.

LinkLive is the premier cloud engagement platform for digital customer service and contact center solutions. The revolutionary CCaaS capabilities with industry-leading security have attracted over 1,100+ financial, medical, state, and local government customers.

