Link Net partners with Qwilt and Cisco to deploy Open Caching solution to elevate video streaming experiences across Indonesia

News Summary





Deployment utilizes joint solution from Qwilt and Cisco, integrating Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform, based on Open Caching, with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure

New partnership enables Link Net to enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households across Indonesia

Link Net has already onboarded several content publishers, ensuring high-quality digital experiences for their end users in the future

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PT Link Net Tbk (Link Net), one of the leading providers of fixed broadband internet and cable TV in Indonesia with the brand First Media, is working with Qwilt and Cisco to deploy their Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution, elevating the quality and delivery capacity of Link Net’s streaming applications to more than 3 million homes across Indonesia. The deployment brings Link Net actively into the content delivery value chain while enabling content publishers across the region to deliver their content in the quality it was imagined.

Link Net will embed Qwilt’s Open Caching-based architecture deeply into its network edge, supporting increased data volumes across its network and considerably improving streaming experiences for subscribers. The partnership enables Link Net to enhance its content delivery infrastructure and provides open API (Application Programming Interface) to content publishers seeking to ensure delivery of their content in the highest quality. The deployment will initially reach 27 cities across Indonesia, marking further momentum as Qwilt and Cisco work with service providers to create the world’s largest federated CDN, benefiting content publishers, service providers, and consumers globally.

Marlo Budiman, President Director & CEO of PT Link Net Tbk said, “Our partnership with Qwilt and Cisco enables us to deliver on our top priority to deliver a superior quality of experience to our customers. Deploying Qwilt’s Open Edge solution propels us on our roadmap to create an open network that benefits our customers across Indonesia. We have already partnered with several content publishers, including OTT streaming platforms such as CATCHPLAY+, CinemaWorld On Demand, HBO GO, Lionsgate Play, MOLA, Viu, and Vision+. We will continue to develop and expand these partnerships through the use of our CDN solution. By partnering with content publishers, we can help to address the soaring demands for live streaming, video-on-demand, and application services and ensure the delivery of a consistently superior quality of experience.”

“Together with Qwilt and Link Net, we are delivering an innovative platform that will meet the requirements for high-quality streaming experiences and serve as a foundation for future edge computing use cases,” said Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President, Cisco Networking. “Whether it’s today’s streaming content or tomorrow’s transformative use cases, we are committed to enabling exceptional digital experiences for every Link Net customer.”

“We’re delighted to have Link Net join our global federation of service providers with the deployment of our Open Edge solution. By harnessing the power of Open Caching, Link Net is enabling the next generation of content experiences across Indonesia and immediately taking an active role in the content delivery value chain while expanding monetization opportunities for content delivery. This significant deployment brings us one step closer to our goal of building the world’s highest-performing edge delivery network,” said Alon Maor, CEO and Co-Founder, Qwilt.

Today, over 150 service providers have partnered with Qwilt to enable the open edge in their networks, serving over one billion unique subscribers globally. They include Verizon in North America; BT in the UK; TIM Brazil and Telecom Argentina in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM in Asia-Pacific; as well as Telefónica and Vodafone Turkey in EMEA.

About Link Net

PT Link Net Tbk (“Link Net”) has been operating since 2000, has a mission to transform lives by providing innovative and exceptional broadband and media services and solutions. As one of the largest cable service providers in Indonesia, Link Net provides high-speed broadband internet, high-quality pay television services and streaming contents for residential customers under “First Media” brand, as well as connectivity services and Information and Communication Technology solutions for corporate customers under “Link Net Enterprise” brand.

Link Net owns and operates a network of Hybrid Fiber Coaxial cable (“HFC”) and Fiber-to-the-Home (“FTTH”) that provides high-speed internet access services.

Link Net is the part of Axiata Group with CelcomDigi (Malaysia), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Robi (Bangladesh), Smart (Cambodia), Ncell (Nepal), Boost, ADA, edotco, and XL Axiata (Indonesia).

Learn more at www.linknet.co.id (Link Net corporate website), www.firstmedia.com (residential segment) or https://www.linknet.id (enterprise segment).

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make local edge delivery more accessible than ever before, unlocking more reliable, higher quality-of-experience at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud services, including Airtel, BT, Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia, TIM Brazil and Verizon.

Founded in 2010, Qwilt is a leader of the Open Caching movement and a founding member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.

Contacts

For media-related inquiries:

Qwilt

Media@Qwilt.com

Cisco

Ashley Pries



ashjohns@cisco.com

PT Link Net Tbk

Duma Grace R.R.



duma.grace@linknet.co.id