Link Logistics Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Company Reports Strong Progress Against Sustainability Targets

Link Logistics ("Link" or the "Company"), the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate, today announced it has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“Sustainability is foundational to our platform at Link Logistics, and I take great pride in the accomplishments we have made to integrate ESG extensively into our operations,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics. “We are committed to driving value for our stakeholders by pursuing customer-focused sustainability initiatives and making a positive impact in the communities where we operate.”

Sustainability Highlights

On track to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2025

Named a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – the first company in the industrial real estate sector to receive this recognition – and honored as an Executive Member of ENERGY STAR’s Certification Nation campaign

Benchmarked over 175 million square feet of Link Logistics space through EPA ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®

Launched the Link Logistics Energy & Utility Program, which has reduced the Company’s operating expenses by nearly $4 million

Converted over 14 million square feet of Link Logistics space to LED or high-efficiency lighting

Achieved LEED certification for five new developments with numerous other development projects in progress for LEED certification

Executed 50 million square feet of green leases

Supported 65 megawatts of installed solar energy capacity

Social Impact Highlights

Established the Link Logistics Community Grants Program and distributed $2 million to infrastructure projects across the U.S.

Supported 100 nonprofits through charitable donations and volunteerism, with 900 Link Logistics employees volunteering 7,000 hours of their time through the nonprofit CoreGiving™ to provide more than 650,000 meals

Created the Link Logistics scholarship fund and awarded four scholarships

“Link’s sustainability and decarbonization efforts are fully aligned with Blackstone’s focus on maximizing returns for investors,” said Eric Duchon, global head of ESG for Blackstone Real Estate. “By taking a data-driven, value-focused approach to ESG, Link Logistics is driving demand for its properties and helping its customers operate more efficiently. We are thrilled with the progress Link Logistics made in 2022 and look forward to the firm’s continued innovation at the intersection of sustainability, technology and industrial real estate.”

“Link Logistics’ sustainability program is designed to disrupt the status quo and accelerate decarbonization through our focus on value-oriented, practical sustainability,” said Sam Stockdale, senior vice president, head of Sustainability, Link Logistics. “I am pleased with the progress against our ambitious sustainability targets, including achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025.”

Visit Link Logistics’ ESG Report webpage to view and download the full report.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate. The Company, established in 2019 by Blackstone, operates the largest portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S. As of June 30, 2023, Link Logistics owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities across key distribution markets in the U.S. that will represent a total of 535 million square feet when completed and serves more than 10,000 customers. Link Logistics has the scale, geographic footprint and logistics expertise, as well as a heightened focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

