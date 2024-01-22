Link Logistics Honored With Three 2023 Commercial Property Executive Influence Awards

CEO Luke J. Petherbridge named Executive of the Year for industrial asset class

Sustainability program earns Gold recognition; Development program awarded Silver

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate, today announced that its chief executive officer, Luke J. Petherbridge, and its Sustainability and Development programs were recognized by the prestigious 2023 CPE Influence Awards, which honor the industry’s top leaders and organizations. The awards are presented by Commercial Property Executive, a leading source of news and analysis for commercial real estate professionals.

Mr. Petherbridge earned a Gold Award, the competition’s highest honor, in the category of Executive of the Year for the industrial asset class. Link Logistics also received Gold recognition in the Best ESG Program category for its innovative sustainability and community-focused social impact initiatives. In addition, the Company earned a Silver Award in the Development Company of the Year category, which recognizes firms that demonstrate excellence while making a positive impact in the locations where they develop.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Mr. Petherbridge. “These awards reflect our firm’s unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class properties for our customers and implementing value-oriented sustainability initiatives as we accelerate decarbonization at scale. We also remain focused on creating positive change in the communities where we operate while driving value for stakeholders.”

For the full list of CPE Influence Awards winners, please visit https://www.commercialsearch.com/news/cpe-announces-2023-influence-award-winners/.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate. As of September 30, 2023, Link Logistics serves more than 10,000 customers and owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities that will represent a total of 538 million square feet across key U.S. distribution markets. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics has the scale, footprint, and proprietary insights, as well as a heightened focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

