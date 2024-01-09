Link Logistics Community Grants Program Supports Local Nonprofits

Program has donated $4 million to nearly 40 projects in 24 states since 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate, today provided an update on its Community Grants Program, which aids nonprofits through infrastructure grants that focus on optimizing and expanding operations and functionality.

Since launching the program in 2022, the Company has donated $4 million to nearly 40 projects in 24 states. The infrastructure grants support hunger, education and hyperlocal needs and are directed toward communities where the Company operates, focusing on providing immediate aid and building meaningful relationships. Grant recommendations are submitted by Link Logistics employees who have existing relationships with the nonprofits and, in turn, firsthand knowledge of how the funds would have the most impact.

“Link employees are integral members of their communities and have valuable insight into how we can use our scale to strategically support local nonprofits and make a deliberate impact beyond our organization,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics. “Our hope is that our Community Grants Program helps further each organization’s efforts to make significant differences in their communities. The ongoing commitment these nonprofits demonstrate to their missions is truly inspiring.”

Through the program, nonprofit partners have been able to expand food bank operations; offer upskilling educational options for immigrant and underserved families; bolster transitional housing for families affected by domestic violence; and purchase technology to expand educational programs.

“Each nonprofit supported by one of our grants embodies a profound history of tireless effort to address community challenges,” said Grace Beaudin, vice president, Social Impact, Link Logistics. “I look forward to continuing this work in 2024 as we explore additional ways to support vital infrastructure improvements that will enable our partners and community leaders to expand upon their already commendable achievements.”

