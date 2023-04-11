Linedata Expands Managed Services Offerings in Asia-Pacific for Buy Side Firms

Linedata extends its APAC offerings to include private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, and services for allocators and aggregators.

Linedata currently provides front to back services to more than 50 funds across the APAC region, covering Hong Kong and Chinese cross-border clients as well as Singapore and Australia

Linedata’s new offering around Investment management (Cognitive Investment Data Management) leverages AI and ML (including Generative AI) to do contextual extraction of investment data and layers Investment Analytics on top

PARIS & HONG KONG & SINGAPORE & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN) (Paris:LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, announced today the expansion of its services capabilities and offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Linedata has extended its APAC offerings to include new industry segments namely private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, as well as allocators and aggregators.

“Since the beginning of our journey in Asia, we’ve continuously worked to grow and enhance our range of technology solutions and services,” said Sally Crane, Managing Director at Linedata Asia. “Over the last couple of years we have experienced a changing business environment as well as ongoing economic factors, and in turn we have seen a transformation in business needs and a growing interest in outsourcing.”

Leveraging its extensive experience in offering front, middle and back-office services to asset managers in the US and Europe for over a decade, Linedata brings expanded suite of digital transformation led outsourcing solutions to its APAC clients – involving investment and portfolio analytics, advisory and custom software development, and infrastructure management services, including cybersecurity. With a globally integrated operations model, Linedata clients have access to an experienced pool of talent, standard processes and digital tools, and business continuity. Linedata’s offerings can be implemented across a firm’s proprietary platform or that of a third-party.

“We understand the intricacies of the APAC market and the challenges buy side firms are experiencing in a difficult macro environment. The evolving landscape encouraged us to increase our services footprint and solutions, through a customized combination of people, technology, and processes to address specific industry pain points.



Asset managers in the APAC region can now benefit from Linedata’s services, which seamlessly combine people, processes and technology and spans the investment management spectrum, offering a personalized approach to solve each company’s unique challenges, typically around scale and efficiency”, said Rama Krishna, Head of Global Services Asia-Pacific at Linedata.

