Lindora Recognizes National Nurse Practitioner Week with Special Offers for Wellness Professionals

Wellness and Nurse Practitioners Can Start First Month with the Leading Weight Loss and Metabolic Health Franchise for $1

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, there are more than 385,000 nurse practitioners (NPs) licensed in the United States. NPs have advanced clinical education and training, sharing many of the same duties as doctors, however they don’t always receive the same recognition. To celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week (November 10-16), Lindora, a leader in medically guided weight loss and metabolic health solutions, is offering all nurses and wellness practitioners a $1 first month to start a Wellness Membership at Lindora this week.





“Nurse practitioners are an integral part of the medical industry, and more specifically, Lindora’s locations across the United States. We could not offer the incredible, medically guided weight loss and metabolic health services that we do without them,” said Lou DeFrancisco, President of Lindora. “Our Lindora nurses are such hard-working, selfless individuals, always guiding and promoting the health of their patients. We see this day in and day out at Lindora. So, our $1 wellness membership special is just one way for us to show appreciation and remind them that their personal health and wellbeing also matter.”

Across Lindora’s current 31 locations, over 140 nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses provide personalized care and medically guided services to members. Maintaining a healthy weight can be an ever-changing journey that can be managed with Lindora’s medically supervised weight loss and wellness programs with support from their attentive nursing staff. Lindora has over 50 years of experience helping more than a million clients achieve their weight loss and wellness goals with weight loss programs, integrated nutrition coaching, GLP-1 weight loss medications, wellness services, nutrition products, and complimentary Xponential+ subscription to access thousands of online boutique fitness classes from Xponential Fitness.

To redeem Lindora’s offer for National Nurse Practitioner Week, visit your nearest Lindora location between November 10th and 16th for a consultation. For more information about Lindora and its many offerings, visit www.lindora.com.

ABOUT LINDORA

Founded in 1971 in Southern California, Lindora is a leading provider of medically guided weight management programs and metabolic health solutions. Lindora guides people in creating sustainable lifestyle choices in nutrition, exercise and medicine through medically-guided weight management programs with personalized in-studio care. Lindora offers a suite of services that support metabolic health, including weight loss and management programs, weight loss medications including (GLP-1); hormone replacement therapy (HRT); and other services. Lindora is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Lindora, visit https://www.lindora.com/.

