Home Business Wire Lincoln Electric Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024
Business Wire

Lincoln Electric Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024

di Business Wire

Award recognizes Lincoln Electric’s impact and commitment to delivering a leading employee experience

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.


The award recognizes leading U.S. workplaces based on reviews from over 250,000 U.S. employees across eight categories: training and career progression; proactive management of a diverse workforce; sustainability; corporate culture; compensation and benefits; working environment; company image; and work-life balance. Lincoln Electric was among 19 companies recognized in the Industrial Machinery sector.

“We are proud to be named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces as it reflects our commitment to attracting and developing the best talent to effectively serve our customers and stakeholders,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Electric.

The Company has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, and America’s Greenest Companies 2024.

“Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as a healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights, are proud to publish ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024,’ the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment,” stated Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor in chief.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Articoli correlati

Coto Technology, Inc. Moves to New, Larger Facility in Mexicali, Mexico

Business Wire Business Wire -
Coto Technology has moved into its newly-constructed, expanded manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico. Located just across the U.S./Mexico Border,...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Innovations at the FPGA Conference Europe 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #AI--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its presence at the FPGA...
Continua a leggere

Coupang Names Head of Product for the Microsoft AI Group and Former Meta and Instacart Executive Asha Sharma to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Asha Sharma, Corporate Vice President and Head of Product, AI...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php