Lincoln Electric Awarded on the USA TODAY America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024 List

Award recognizes leaders who are working to mitigate climate change and have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024. The award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the USA TODAY website.





The America’s Climate Leaders of 2024 List represents the leading 450 companies across the United States in 15 different industries that have taken relevant action to mitigate climate change and have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022, as calculated by their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions as a ratio of revenue. Lincoln Electric was one of 46 companies awarded within the Capital Goods category.

“We are proud to be named for the second time as one of America’s Best Climate Leaders as it reinforces our longstanding commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, and highlights the collective efforts of our team and our daily operational practices,” said Steven B. Hedlund, Lincoln Electric’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about Lincoln Electric’s sustainability initiatives and performance, visit https://sustainability.lincolnelectric.com

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

