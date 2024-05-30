Home Business Wire Lincoln Electric Awarded on the USA TODAY America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024...
Business Wire

Lincoln Electric Awarded on the USA TODAY America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024 List

di Business Wire

Award recognizes leaders who are working to mitigate climate change and have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Best Climate Leaders 2024. The award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the USA TODAY website.


The America’s Climate Leaders of 2024 List represents the leading 450 companies across the United States in 15 different industries that have taken relevant action to mitigate climate change and have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022, as calculated by their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions as a ratio of revenue. Lincoln Electric was one of 46 companies awarded within the Capital Goods category.

“We are proud to be named for the second time as one of America’s Best Climate Leaders as it reinforces our longstanding commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, and highlights the collective efforts of our team and our daily operational practices,” said Steven B. Hedlund, Lincoln Electric’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about Lincoln Electric’s sustainability initiatives and performance, visit https://sustainability.lincolnelectric.com

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Articoli correlati

Lifeguard Digital Health Announces 100 Lives Saved Through Its Overdose Prevention Apps

Business Wire Business Wire -
The LifeguardLite™ and LifeguardConnect™ Apps from Lifeguard Digital Health are saving lives during the opioid crisis.VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifeguard...
Continua a leggere

Best Buy Reports First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Comparable Sales Declined 6.1% GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 2% to $1.13 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Increased 4% to $1.20 FY25 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS...
Continua a leggere

AI Integration and Real-World Utility of CareDx Portfolio Highlighted in New Data at the 2024 American Transplant Congress

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-Derived AlloView Results Correlate with Presence and Type of Biopsy Proven Kidney Rejection Longitudinal Monitoring with AlloSure Kidney Enables...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php