Lincoln Electric Announces September 2024 Events With the Financial Community

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of September:


Stifel London Industrial Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

11:15 am BST (6:15 am ET) live webcast

London, UK

Steve Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2024

8:05 am ET live webcast

New York, NY

Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

Thursday, September 12, 2024

1:25 pm PT (4:25 pm ET) live webcast

Dana Point, CA

Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CL King 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference 2024 (virtual)

Monday, September 16, 2024

9:30 am ET live webcast

Gabe Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcasts and replays can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site: https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.

Business

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

