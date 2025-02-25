Lincoln Electric Announces Retirement of Michele Kuhrt, Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LEA--Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that Michele Kuhrt, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer is retiring effective August 31, 2025.

Ms. Kuhrt joined Lincoln Electric in 1997 and over her nearly 30-year career at Lincoln Electric, has held numerous executive leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. Since 2024, she has held the position as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer where she has partnered with business units to advance process standardization and organizational alignment across the Company.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we thank Michele for her leadership and her unwavering dedication to the Company,” said Steven B. Hedlund, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “She has had an exceptional career, and we will continue to build upon her many achievements in the years ahead.” Hedlund continued, “We wish Michele our best in her retirement.”

“It’s been an honor to lead so many great teams at Lincoln Electric and support the Company’s mission of helping customers build a better world,” said Ms. Kuhrt. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I am confident in the team’s future success.”

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 20 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: (216) 383-2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com