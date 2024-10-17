Home Business Wire Lincoln Electric Announces 5.6% Dividend Increase
Lincoln Electric Announces 5.6% Dividend Increase

29th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 5.6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.75 per share, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.


“Our dividend increase reflects strong cash flow generation of the business, solid execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy, and confidence in our ability to continue to deliver superior long-term value for our shareholders through the cycle,” stated Steven B. Hedlund, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contacts

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

