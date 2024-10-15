Liminal Research Ranks Transmit Security as a Leader in ATO Prevention

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transmit Security, the leading innovator of identity-security and fraud prevention, is proud to announce its rank as a leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention according to a new report by the strategic market advisory and analyst firm Liminal. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Transmit Security’s commitment to delivering Gen-AI solutions in the fight against identity fraud and credential-based attacks.





Liminal ranked Mosaic by Transmit Security as the unrivaled identity-security platform, highlighting its exceptional product execution and strategy to combat ATO and other identity-based attacks. The recognition was awarded after a comprehensive assessment of several key factors, including the effectiveness of identity-security, authentication, bot, fraud prevention, Gen-AI/ML features, scalability and user experience. In their assessment, Liminal also recognized Transmit Security’s strategic foresight in responding to market shifts, including compliance issues, emerging Gen-AI attacks, solid financial backing and business achievements.

“After reviewing a number of new and existing identity, authentication, and fraud solutions in the market, Transmit Security emerged as a leader,” said Cameron D’Ambrosi, Liminal Senior Principal. “Their advanced platform, strategic vision and innovative approach to integrating Gen-AI solutions set them apart in the fight against account takeover and identity-based attacks.”

Driving innovation in ATO prevention

Transmit Security’s designation as a leader in ATO prevention reflects its strong stance against the rapidly growing threat of account takeovers, which have increasingly become a significant concern for organizations worldwide. Through its advanced identity-security platform, Mosaic, Transmit Security delivers a multi-layered approach to preventing ATO by leveraging continuous authentication, risk-based analysis, identity verification and behavioral biometrics.

“We are honored to be recognized by Liminal as a leading ATO Prevention vendor,” said David Mahdi, CIO at Transmit Security. “As a former Gartner analyst, research methodologies that leverage customer and market insights as their core sources are extremely valuable. What makes this accolade so special, is that unlike other market research, Liminal leveraged practitioner insights as their core source for competitive rankings”. Transmit Security aided the Liminal team only by fact checking their capabilities, based on their analysis from prospects, clients and partners. As a result, the ranking reflects how Transmit Security’s solutions are perceived by the people who use and benefit from them.

Credential-based attacks – which include ATO – remain the number one attack method of cybercriminals. “Credentials have been a target, in large part because legacy IAM technologies primarily focus on productivity over critical identity-security mitigations like ATO prevention, forcing organizations to deploy complex point-products to fill the identity-security gaps,” said Mahdi.

Unlike legacy IAM providers, Transmit Security has focused on identity-based threats since their inception. Transmit Security has had a long term mission to help organizations mitigate credential attacks and ATO. As such, Liminal’s recognition as the leader in ATO prevention validates the company’s strong vision and capabilities.

Transforming the digital security landscape

With a focus on providing frictionless and secure digital experiences, Transmit Security continues to redefine the future of identity management and security. Mosaic by Transmit Security empowers businesses to deliver seamless, passwordless and secure authentication experiences that reduce friction and improve user satisfaction without compromising security.

Liminal Research’s recognition of Transmit Security as the leader highlights the company’s expertise in ATO prevention, reflecting its innovative technology and forward-thinking approach in addressing emerging security challenges.

Read the full report: Link Index for Account Takeover Prevention in Banking

About Transmit Security

Transmit Security is eliminating silos, security gaps and complexity with a fusion of customer identity management, identity verification and fraud prevention in one transformative platform. Mosaic by Transmit Security unifies best-of-breed modular services — purpose-built for resilience and scale. With cybersecurity in its DNA, Transmit Security is trusted by 7 ‘top 10’ US banks and Fortune 500s.

Discover more at www.transmitsecurity.com

