Lightspeed Launches Options Widget to Bolster its Lightspeed Trader Platform

The New Optionality Widget Empowers Traders with Advanced Multi-Leg Strategies and Enhanced Market Insights

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#options--Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC, a leading provider of professional-grade trading technology, is announcing its latest innovation for their Lightspeed Trader platform: the Optionality widget. This cutting-edge feature is designed to streamline options trading, offering traders a powerful and intuitive tool to enter options strategies with precision and speed.

The Optionality widget was built for active retail traders and delivers real-time risk-reward visualizations, advanced order placement logic, and an extensive strategy menu with over 10 automated options strategies, like iron condors. Whether traders are hedging positions, capitalizing on market momentum, or exploring complex trades like straddles and butterflies, the widget simplifies the process, reducing friction and increasing order entry efficiency.

"At Lightspeed, we're committed to empowering traders with the most advanced technology," said Tom Gibb, President and COO. "The Optionality widget enhances decision-making and helps automate strategy selection, providing traders with a seamless way to navigate the complexities of the options market. The new feature is a game-changer for those looking to trade options more efficiently."

The widget integrates seamlessly into the Lightspeed Trader platform, with a user-friendly interface designed for both intermediate and experienced traders; the Optionality widget provides an attractive entry point for new options traders while supporting the needs of advanced market participants.

As options trading continues to grow in popularity, Lightspeed remains at the forefront of brokerage innovation, ensuring traders have the tools they need to optimize their strategies and manage risk effectively.

For more information on the Optionality widget, visit https://lightspeed.com/trading/options or contact Alec Baum at abaum@lightspeed.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed provides equities, options, and futures brokerage services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Lightspeed's hallmarks of service, stability, and technological expertise are recognized by traders across the globe. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, ultra-low-latency solutions and world-class service helps traders stay on top of their game—regardless of market conditions.

Alec Baum

abaum@lightspeed.com