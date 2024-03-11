Lightspeed DMS Appoints Brian Provost President & CEO

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightspeed DMS LLC, the leading recreational dealer management software provider and a Brookfield portfolio company, today announced that Brian Provost has been appointed chief executive officer, succeeding Kris Denos.









“We are excited to welcome Brian Provost to Lightspeed at this pivotal time in the company’s growth story,” said Doug Bayerd, Managing Partner, Private Equity at Brookfield. “Brian is an excellent leader who enjoys developing people and building strong teams. With his track record of success leading and growing numerous mission-critical software companies, we know we have the right chief executive officer to guide Lightspeed as it accelerates plans to enhance its value for customers.”

Provost has over 15 years of experience as a successful chief executive officer leading software businesses. He most recently served as CEO of iCIMS, a global talent and recruiting SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company. His prior chief executive experience includes other business-essential software companies like Ascentis (now UKG) and Convey Compliance Solution (now Sovos). Provost is a graduate of Bethel University and a former member of the Board of Trustees. An admitted “fun fanatic,” Provost enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends when he’s not on the road connecting with customers and employees.

“Lightspeed has collaborated with recreational dealerships for nearly 40 years, creating industry-specific software solutions to streamline the way dealers work,” said Provost. “I’m excited about our path forward and our leadership position supporting such a dynamic and growing industry. As we look to the future, our priorities will center around continuing to improve delivering a comprehensive suite of technology solutions with a straightforward purpose in mind: Enable our dealers to operate their businesses successfully and seamlessly and delight their customers.”

Bayerd added, “I want to thank Kris Denos for the progress that was made at Lightspeed during his tenure over the past 30+ years. We sincerely appreciate his contributions and many achievements; Lightspeed would not be the success it is today without his leadership. Kris will continue to serve as an advisor to Lightspeed for some time to ensure a smooth transition.”

Lightspeed is the preferred enabler of recreational dealer commerce, delivering a comprehensive, modern dealer management software platform and suite of solutions designed to help dealers and manufacturers run their businesses successfully and create great experiences for consumers. The company serves over 3800 retail dealer locations in North America and is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Partners owns and operates high-quality businesses like Lightspeed that provide essential products and services and which benefit from a strong competitive position.

