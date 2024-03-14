Lights, Camera, Keynote: Issa Rae to Speak at Workhuman Live 2024 in Fireside Chat

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear insights on creating purpose-driven change no matter your discipline; use code WHL24-IRAE15 for 15% off general admission tickets

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ready to find your purpose and effect change? Workhuman is excited to announce that Issa Rae, Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and writer, will take the stage at Workhuman Live 2024, rounding out the conference’s powerhouse cast of keynotes. In an on-stage fireside chat, Rae will share her own story of finding her focus, fostering connection, and discussing how embracing individuality and acting with purpose is the key to creating change.





Rae has found purpose as a leader; in her roles as a storyteller, entrepreneur, and advocate for social change, she has dedicated herself to championing inclusivity. Her work celebrates authenticity and individuality in the entertainment industry and beyond. As CEO of the production company Hoorae and proud multi-hyphenate, Rae has navigated her career using her purpose as her guide, striving to create positive change in the world. Her focus on this goal can be seen in the many hats she wears—from her latest work in front of camera in Barbie to her commitment to improving living conditions in South Los Angeles.

Leaders constantly face competing priorities, and Rae’s story of purpose and perseverance is one that decision-makers of all disciplines can gain valuable insights from. Rae has created lasting impact in her industry, a skill today’s HR leaders need to have as they wade through a sea of trending buzzwords and strategies that address the symptoms of poor culture management, instead of finding the source. The content at Workhuman Live 2024 is all about FOCUS. Rae’s fireside chat as well as other keynotes– including Brené Brown and Baratunde Thurston – will give HR leaders the tools, connections, and experience they need to stay on the cutting edge of HR.

The event’s unique content tracks rise above the noise, helping attendees concentrate their efforts and see through the side effects of workplace challenges, all the way to the solutions. Time is running out to find your focus with the greatest minds in the industry; to see the full agenda and register for Workhuman Live, visit www.workhumanlive.com and use the code WHL24-IRAE15 for 15% general admission tickets.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DEI – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through iQ™, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman deploys solutions and services at scale and is committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com

Contacts

jenna.west@workhuman.com