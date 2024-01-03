Lightning Step Names Matt Wesolosky as new Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EHR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health practices, has appointed Matt Wesolosky as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Wesolosky will lead Lightning Step’s finance, accounting, reporting, and human resource functions in his new role.





Wesolosky brings over 20 years of finance leadership spanning the utility, energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Before joining Lightning Step, Wesolosky served as SVP Controller for Net Health, a specialty SaaS EHR solution in the therapy and wound care markets. He has also held multiple senior finance roles, directing companies’ financial planning, accounting, reporting, budgeting, and internal controls. Wesolosky has served as an economic witness, providing written and oral testimony to regulatory bodies, and honed his expertise in internal controls, financial reporting, and systems implementation.

“We’re excited to have Matt join our team as CFO,” said Brent Michael, CEO of Lightning Step. “His expertise, combined with his stellar record of helping drive growth for SaaS companies, position him perfectly to help take our business to the next level.”

Matt was attracted to Lightning Step because of its mission to serve the growing yet underserved behavioral health and addiction treatment market. “Lightning Step’s platform reduces the administrative burden on clinicians so they can focus more on patient outcomes,” Wesolosky said. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued innovation and greater impact on providers and patients.”

With his blend of public company, private equity, and SaaS finance experience, Wesolosky is well prepared to shape financial strategy and systems as Lightning Step innovates its behavioral health platform. His leadership will ensure effective financial management and transparency during Lightning Step’s high-growth phase.

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

