Lightning Step Names Healthcare IT Veteran Martin Ignatovski as New Chief Information Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EHR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health practices, has appointed Martin Ignatovski, Ph.D., as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). In his new role, Dr. Ignatovski will lead Lightning Step’s technology and product vision and strategy.





Dr. Ignatovski brings over 20 years of experience driving digital transformations, cybersecurity, compliance, product innovation, and product development across healthcare technology organizations. He has led high-performing agile teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions in multiple specialties and platforms, including behavioral health at scale. Martin is passionate about improving healthcare via technology, and his patient-centric approach makes him a perfect fit.

Dr. Ignatovski joins Lightning Step from SimplePractice, where he served as their CIO. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at CoCENTRIX and Eye Care Leaders, spearheading digital transformations, technological advancements, data innovation, security frameworks, and compliance initiatives.

“We’re delighted to have Martin join our team as CIO,” said Brent Michael, CEO of Lightning Step. “His proven ability to leverage emerging technologies to drive healthcare innovation will be a tremendous asset as we enhance our solutions to better serve our customers and their clients. Martin’s leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue pioneering innovative behavioral health technologies. We look forward to him helping guide our product roadmap, security strategies, and our continuous evolution forward.”

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

