Lightning Step Launches LIA, AI-Powered Progress Notes, Saving Providers Time and Improving Patient Care

Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EMR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health, today announced the launch of its innovative AI-powered progress note feature, LIA. This revolutionary technology utilizes natural language processing to automatically generate customized progress notes, freeing up valuable time for providers to focus on what matters most – their patients.





“As behavioral health professionals, we understand the time constraints placed on providers,” said Martin Ignatovski, Lightning Step’s Chief Information Officer. “LIA tackles the tedious task of progress note documentation, empowering providers to reclaim 50-60% of their time and dedicate it to patient care and improved outcomes.”

Seamless integration into existing workflows makes adoption effortless. Whether in individual or group therapy sessions, clinicians can leverage LIA to review documentation and medical history to contextually generate summaries covering objectives, medication adjustments, risks, and follow-up recommendations.

Providers can then quickly review, edit, and finalize the notes before inclusion in patient records.

Key benefits of LIA:

Reclaim significant time: Dedicate more time to patient care and interaction.

Dedicate more time to patient care and interaction. Enhanced accuracy and consistency: Reduce human error and ensure standardized notes.

Reduce human error and ensure standardized notes. Improved efficiency: Capture visit insights effortlessly using predefined templates.

Capture visit insights effortlessly using predefined templates. Data privacy and security: No identifiable patient information is ever shared externally.

“We designed the system to integrate smoothly into providers’ existing workflows, minimizing any learning curve or disruption,” shared Ignatovski.

LIA is revolutionizing how providers document patient care, empowering them to deliver exceptional service while achieving remarkable efficiency.

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

