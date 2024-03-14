Lightning Step Appoints Tanya Earles as New Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EHR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health practices, has appointed Tanya Earles as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Earles will lead the operations, customer success, and product implementation teams in her new role.





Earles brings over 20 years of experience leading customer success, operations, and implementations. Before joining Lightning Step, she served as SVP of Customer Success and Operations for Tebra, formerly Kareo, where she helped triple the company’s client services and operations revenue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tanya Earles as our new COO,” said Brent Michael, CEO of Lightning Step. “Her track record of operational excellence and passion for improving the patient experience within behavioral health care makes her a perfect fit to lead this next phase of innovation and growth at Lightning Step. As we continue to scale, delivering on a world class customer experience is key to our clients’ success, now and in the future. Tanya is the perfect person to deliver on that promise.”

Tanya was drawn to Lightning Step because of its meaningful mission of serving the behavioral health community and improving outcomes in mental health. “While I had a personal connection to Lightning Step’s mission and purpose, I was sold as soon as I met the founder, CEO, and team,” Earles said. “This company is doing amazing things, and I am honored to be working for a company committed to empowering providers with technology so they can transform patient care.”

With her healthcare operational expertise and commitment to customer success, Earles’ leadership and vision will further guide the company through its next era of product enhancements and operational growth.

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

