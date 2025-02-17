Lightning Step Appoints Morganne Rudd as its new Vice President of Customer Success Technology Enablement & Strategic Programs

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning Step, a leading provider of integrated CRM, EHR, and RCM solutions for behavioral health practices and facilities, has appointed Morganne Rudd as its new Vice President of Customer Success Technology Enablement & Strategic Programs. In her role, Rudd will lead strategies that enhance customer experiences and streamline customer-centric processes, leveraging and implementing cutting-edge solutions to ensure sustained success for Lightning Step’s global customer base.

Rudd brings a wealth of expertise with over 15 years in designing and implementing transformative operational frameworks in the healthcare industry. Throughout her career, she has spearheaded data-driven initiatives that optimize resource allocation, improve client onboarding and support, and foster long-term partnerships. At Lightning Step, she will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to advance the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that address customers’ evolving needs.

“Morganne’s appointment underscores our dedication to our customers and commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for customer success,” said Tanya Ianozzi, COO of Lightning Step. “Her proven track record of deploying scalable, customer-first strategies and her innate enthusiasm for efficacy aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to see her leadership and innovative approach impact our growing customer base.”

Before joining Lightning Step, Rudd held the VP of Customer Operations and Strategy position at Tebra, where she drove the development of sophisticated service models, oversaw large-scale transformation initiatives, and championed operational efficiencies for the betterment of the customer. Known for her ability to blend technical acumen with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Rudd will be pivotal in expanding Lightning Step’s footprint and increasing customer engagement.

“I’m thrilled to join Lightning Step during this transformative, dynamic period of growth,” said Rudd. “The company’s unwavering dedication to innovation, passion for empowering customers to achieve measurable success, and bold vision for revolutionizing healthcare technology sets it apart in the industry. I’m eager to partner with this talented team to elevate customer engagement and drive unparalleled success through cutting-edge technology.”

About Lightning Step

With over 100 years of collective experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step offers an all-in-one CRM, EMR, and RCM platform for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. The platform helps improve interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.lightningstep.com.

