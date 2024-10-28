Home Business Wire Lighthouse and Cleary Named a Finalist for American Lawyer Industry Awards
Business Wire

Lighthouse and Cleary Named a Finalist for American Lawyer Industry Awards

di Business Wire

Partnership Recognized in “Best Provider Collaboration” Category


SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery, compliance, and information governance services, announced today that a recent collaboration with Cleary Gottlieb on a project has been named a finalist for the prestigious American Lawyer Industry Awards in the “Best Provider Collaboration” category.

The American Lawyer Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by individuals, law firms, and legal departments across various practice areas and specialties. The Best Provider Collaboration award honors the type of collaboration clients are seeking to most effectively and efficiently handle their matters.

Cleary and Lighthouse were recognized for their groundbreaking approach leveraging technology to produce privilege logs (privlogs) as part of large litigations and investigations. This project leveraged a large language model in the form of predictive AI to help identify privileged documents and separately leveraged a large language model in the form of generative AI to draft the log entries. The first major test of this tool produced an entire 80,000-line privlog that was accepted by the opposing party without challenge.

Lighthouse and Cleary have worked together for years, and their trust and confidence in each other made the success of this project possible, according to Fernando Delgado, Ph.D., Director of AI and Analytics at Lighthouse. “We are especially honored to be recognized by American Lawyer in this category, because our work with the Cleary team exemplifies our shared spirit of innovation and partnership. Our relationship has allowed us to build this unique solution that demonstrates true value for speed and accuracy for Cleary and its clients.”

Said Christian (C.J.) Mahoney, Counsel and Global Head of e–Discovery and Litigation Technology at Cleary: “It’s a true collaboration between Lighthouse experts and our experts. We make each other better.”

Winners will be announced on Nov. 13 at a gala in New York.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a global leader in eDiscovery and information governance solutions to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Since our inception as a local document copy shop in 1995, Lighthouse has evolved with the legal technology landscape, anticipating the trends that shape legal practices, information management, and complex eDiscovery. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world’s leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

Contacts

Eric Walter

Global Communications

communications@lighthouseglobal.com

Articoli correlati

Carvana Reunites with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in National Ad Featuring Carvana Value Tracker

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hollywood’s Favorite Couple Brings Humor and Heart to Carvana’s New Campaign PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying...
Continua a leggere

Your Campsite Adventures Continue in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, Launching for Smart Devices on Dec. 2

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--Attention, campers! Whether you’re an experienced campsite manager or a curious camping newbie, the Animal Crossing: Pocket...
Continua a leggere

Lenovo Collaborates with Cisco to Ignite Flexible Work and Intelligent Enterprise AI Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integrated Offerings Streamline IT, Accelerate Enterprise AI, and Enhance Business Efficiency Across Protected, Scalable Infrastructures LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo and Cisco...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php