Lighthouse and Cleary Named a Finalist for American Lawyer Industry Awards

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lighthouse, a leader in technology-enabled eDiscovery, compliance, and information governance services, announced today that a recent collaboration with Cleary Gottlieb on a project has been named a finalist for the prestigious American Lawyer Industry Awards in the “Best Provider Collaboration” category.

The American Lawyer Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions made by individuals, law firms, and legal departments across various practice areas and specialties. The Best Provider Collaboration award honors the type of collaboration clients are seeking to most effectively and efficiently handle their matters.

Cleary and Lighthouse were recognized for their groundbreaking approach leveraging technology to produce privilege logs (privlogs) as part of large litigations and investigations. This project leveraged a large language model in the form of predictive AI to help identify privileged documents and separately leveraged a large language model in the form of generative AI to draft the log entries. The first major test of this tool produced an entire 80,000-line privlog that was accepted by the opposing party without challenge.

Lighthouse and Cleary have worked together for years, and their trust and confidence in each other made the success of this project possible, according to Fernando Delgado, Ph.D., Director of AI and Analytics at Lighthouse. “We are especially honored to be recognized by American Lawyer in this category, because our work with the Cleary team exemplifies our shared spirit of innovation and partnership. Our relationship has allowed us to build this unique solution that demonstrates true value for speed and accuracy for Cleary and its clients.”

Said Christian (C.J.) Mahoney, Counsel and Global Head of e–Discovery and Litigation Technology at Cleary: “It’s a true collaboration between Lighthouse experts and our experts. We make each other better.”

Winners will be announced on Nov. 13 at a gala in New York.

