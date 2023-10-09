Lightbeam’s Chief Data Scientist Distinguished on Modern Healthcare’s List of Top Innovators for 2023

Modern Healthcare recognizes Soy Chen, Chief Data Scientist at Lightbeam Health Solutions, as a top innovator for her contributions in developing ground-breaking clinical AI and advancing health equity

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, is proud to announce that Soy Chen, Chief Data Scientist, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovators for 2023. The profiles of the honorees are featured in the Sept. 18, 2023, issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/Top-Innovators.





The Top Innovators program honors leaders who have successfully implemented transformative technologies and processes and achieved measurable results in the form of positive clinical impacts and improved financial efficiency for the healthcare industry.

As Chief Data Scientist, Soy Chen leads Lightbeam’s talented team of data scientists and machine learning engineers to develop predictive, prescriptive artificial intelligence (AI) models. Lightbeam’s AI strategy encompasses both clinical and health equity use-cases, enabling avoidable utilization and readmission mitigation while advancing equitable care access and outcomes. Prescriptive AI goes beyond traditional predictions by creating a holistic view of each patient’s risk, assessing modifiable outcomes, and surfacing the most impactful actions.

Lightbeam AI models Soy’s team creates bring even more accuracy and actionability to the insights surfaced by Lightbeam’s Analytics and Care Management offerings and align with Lightbeam’s Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring functionality to help scale clinical staff while maximizing top-of-license work. Cutting-edge healthcare organizations, including those serving ACO REACH and Medicare Advantage populations, select Lightbeam’s AI offerings because all AI models incorporate SDOH features, such as socioeconomic factors, environmental risks, in addition to a full range of clinical and claims data.

“This recognition is truly a reflection of the effort our entire team has put into advancing health equity and pushing the boundaries of clinical AI,” says Soy Chen, Chief Data Scientist of Lightbeam. “Developing these impactful AI models furthers our mission to bring high-quality health care to all by giving providers the tools they need to know when to intervene and change the outcome. I am so honored to work alongside such talented and passionate people at Lightbeam, and we couldn’t be more humbled to receive this recognition.”

“Innovation can take many forms, as evidenced by our honorees–both individuals and organizations–in this year’s class of Top Innovators,” says Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Whether they are making back-room functions more efficient, establishing partnerships across the industry or developing tools to broaden consumers’ access to care, these winners are producing results and forging a path that others should follow.”

To learn more about Lightbeam’s disruptive clinical AI models and our health equity solutions, stop by booth V2842 at HLTH, October 8 – 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV to speak with a population health expert or email us at info@lightbeamhealth.com to book one-on-one time.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam brings health data into the light using analytics and to provides the insights and capabilities healthcare clients need to serve their patients and staff while succeeding clinically and financially. Lightbeam powers population health management for ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

