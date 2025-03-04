Lightbeam Health to Demonstrate Market-Defining AI Solution That Transforms Patient Outcomes at Speed and Scale at HIMSS 2025

Discover how to reduce overutilization, relieve administrative burden, and automate rising-risk patient management to optimize value-based care (VBC) at booth #3254

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$msft #dallas--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, will be an exhibiting sponsor of HIMSS25, March 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees can visit booth #3254 to explore how Lightbeam’s fully integrated, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology suite transforms healthcare by operationalizing data to reduce overutilization and maximize savings at all levels of care.

Lightbeam’s award-winning AI solutions provide VBC organizations with the tools needed to stratify risk, streamline care coordination, and drive better patient outcomes. Key capabilities include:

Predictive analytics enabled risk stratification – predicts and reduced avoidable admissions while advancing health equity, contributing to a 23.6% reduction in readmission risk.

– predicts and reduced avoidable admissions while advancing health equity, contributing to a 23.6% reduction in readmission risk. Prescriptive AI insights for personalized care coordination (including SDOH) at scale – analyzes more than 4,500 clinical and social determinants of health (SDOH) factors per patient, providing deeper insights to enhance and hyper-personalize care coordination at scale.

– analyzes more than 4,500 clinical and social determinants of health (SDOH) factors per patient, providing deeper insights to enhance and hyper-personalize care coordination at scale. Best in KLAS® Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) – scalable AI-powered call and text-based monitoring that expands care management capacity tenfold while increasing patient engagement and compliance.

To date, Lightbeam has helped healthcare organizations generate more than $5 billion in VBC savings.

“We are committed to supporting our clients with leading-edge technology that maximizes savings and patient impact in VBC organizations,” said Paul Bergeson, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “But beyond the innovation, we recognize that every data point represents a person. At HIMSS 2025, we look forward to showcasing how our solutions bring efficiency, insight, and compassion together to improve care at speed and scale.”

As a Microsoft Partner, Lightbeam will showcase its solutions with Microsoft at HIMSS demonstrate its platform alignment with the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare initiative “Achieve more with AI you can trust” during exhibit hours in booth #2221. Additionally, Lightbeam will present during Microsoft’s theatre sessions on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 11:30 – 11:50 AM PT. The session, “AI and the New Era of Patient Engagement: Intelligent Risk Stratification for Better Outcomes,” will highlight the role of AI-driven insights in improving healthcare efficiency and share real-world use cases. Microsoft also named Lightbeam as a finalist for Partner of the Year for Healthcare and Life Sciences in 2024.

Lightbeam was recognized by KLAS Research as 2025 Best in KLAS for RPM. Lightbeam will be at the Award Show March 3, 2025, at the Palazzo at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

To learn more about how Lightbeam’s industry-leading solutions, schedule a meeting with a Lightbeam expert at HIMSS25, or stop by booth #3254 at the Venetian in Las Vegas, NV.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven, AI-powered tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

