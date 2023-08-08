Lightbeam Health Solutions Unleashes Creator Studio, A Data Customization Tool for Enhanced Healthcare Analytics

Lightbeam’s Creator Studio empowers healthcare professionals to access insights with unparalleled customization, enabling client-partners to leverage the full potential of population health data

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement solutions and services, today announces the launch of Creator Studio, a powerful new data customization and visualization tool available within the Lightbeam application.









Lightbeam’s Creator Studio enhances the existing analytics user interface by offering fully configurable data visualization. With this tool, Lightbeam client-partners can create new, personalized data sets by isolating the data that matters most, adjusting parameters, and tailoring the underlying data analytics to best suit business and operational needs. Creator Studio makes it easy to personalize any organization’s insights by producing a custom view of existing analytics in a few clicks.

Eleven client-partner organizations participated in the Creator Studio Beta Program initiated in November 2022 to test the new feature, report findings, and prepare the tool for general release to all clients. Through the beta program, Lightbeam users responded positively to Creator Studio’s ease of use and readily adopted the improved user interface. Complementary to creating customized analytics to assess KPIs (key performance indicators) and gain actionable insights, client-partners gained business intelligence experience using Tableau’s Web Edit tools, enabling real-time-based changes based on organizational priorities.

“Creator Studio has given us yet another valuable tool to improve our point-of-care reporting through automation,” said Liz Swearingen, MS, CISBA, Population Health Data Manager at Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO. “Utilizing Creator Studio improved our daily care management reporting from a 15-minute staff task to automated email distribution with no staff involvement. This saved time enables our team to focus on what matters most every day: improving patient care.”

“The launch of Creator Studio embodies a powerful vision from our product and development leadership, and we could not be more excited and energized to finally share this tool with Lightbeam’s user base,” said Mike Hoxter, Chief Technology Officer of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “One of the greatest advantages of Lightbeam’s Analytics functionality is the deep, granular level of insights Lightbeam provides for its clients. Now, with Creator Studio, users can create custom analytics that are saved, updated, and always show the information they need to see, when they need to see it. They can then subscribe users to receive custom-built analytics via email on a schedule, fully automating the delivery of key information to the right people.”

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

