Lightbeam Health Solutions to Debut Fully Integrated Care Orchestration Platform at HIMSS24

Visit booth #3201 at HIMSS24 to learn how Lightbeam’s technology and services facilitate care orchestration by automating processes, optimizing clinical pathways, and enhancing patient engagement

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and services, will be an exhibiting sponsor at HIMSS24 in Orlando, FL from March 11-15, 2024. Subject matter experts will be onsite at booth #3201 to demonstrate the care orchestration capabilities of Lightbeam’s fully integrated population health platform.

Lightbeam Health Solutions’ fully integrated technology suite incorporates these primary features:

Robust analytics, care management, workflow automation, attribution, and network optimization

Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring Prescriptive Artificial Intelligence to reduce avoidable admissions and improve health equity

Each of these components synergize to seamlessly align patients, providers, and payers; entirely automate processes; personalize care pathways; and enhance patient engagement while generating a whole-person assessment of patient risk. Working together, these capabilities provide the people, processes, and technology necessary to reduce total cost of care, improve care quality, and increase staff capacity.

“Working with our client-partners over the past few years, we’ve learned an important lesson,” said Jerry Shultz, President of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Analytics-only solutions cannot move the needle when it comes to reducing total cost of care and maximizing financially sustainable quality. Our combined solution, which we’re terming care orchestration, is uniquely positioned to solve the challenges facing value-based care organizations by providing a means for the key next step—acting on the opportunities surfaced by analytics. We can’t wait to showcase this full solution to HIMSS attendees.”

In 2024, Lightbeam’s Deviceless RPM solution ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Remote Patient Monitoring as a clinically validated, scalable, and accessible engagement technology to address rising-risk populations. Paired with Lightbeam’s integrated analytics and prescriptive AI, Lightbeam’s robust solution accelerates value-based care performance by enabling payers and providers to seamlessly orchestrate clinical and financial outcomes without added administrative burden.

To learn more about how Lightbeam’s solutions accelerate population health enablement, current client-partners and prospective partners can schedule a meeting with a Lightbeam expert at HIMSS24 or stop by booth #3201 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

