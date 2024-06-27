Lightbeam Health Solutions Recognized as a Finalist for 2024 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year

Distinguished for innovative Microsoft cloud-based healthcare solutions, Lightbeam’s care orchestration suite enhances patient care and empowers healthcare organizations to achieve positive outcomes

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year, a reflection to our unwavering commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through innovation,” said Patrick Burton, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Lightbeam. “Our strategic, long-standing partnership with Microsoft is a driving force behind our mission of developing and deploying innovative solutions. These solutions enhance patient care, improve quality of life, and empower healthcare organizations by driving positive clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. We are honored to have our powerful, Azure-backed technology recognized as helping solve the value-based care challenges our client-partners are facing.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Lightbeam Health Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Life Sciences. The Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at innovative healthcare and life sciences services or solutions based on Microsoft cloud technologies, driving customer growth, connected experiences, and enhanced patient care.

Lightbeam’s fully integrated value-based care orchestration platform incorporates robust analytics, Best in KLAS® Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring®, and prescriptive AI to accelerate value-based care performance by enabling payers and providers to align clinical and financial outcomes without administrative burden. Lightbeam AI helps reduce avoidable admissions and improves health equity.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

In 2024, Lightbeam’s value-based care orchestration technology suite launched on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

