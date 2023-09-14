Lightbeam Health Solutions Accelerates Growth with Corporate Headquarters Relocation and Expansion

Lightbeam finalizes its move to new and expanded headquarters in Dallas, TX to support continued growth, engage client-partners face-to-face, and foster teammate wellness

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, today announces its move to new and expanded headquarters in Dallas, TX. This change is an important milestone in Lightbeam’s trajectory of sustained growth, expansion, and commitment to excellence.









“We could not be more excited to announce Lightbeam’s new corporate headquarters in Cypress Waters, located in Dallas, TX,” says Paul Holt, Chief Financial Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “The Cypress Waters headquarters increases Lightbeam’s Dallas footprint by 50% and adds multiple teammate-centric design elements to our office environment, making it an ideal location for Lightbeam to attract the diverse, world-class talent that powers Lightbeam’s deeply impactful technology. This new location will provide the necessary infrastructure for us to continue to grow, thrive, build, and serve without limitations.”

Lightbeam’s new headquarters doubles the square footage of their previous location and adds a wide range of new features and amenities, including open collaboration areas, standing desks for every teammate, on-site self-care stations, the Lightbeam Lounge, and more. With this expanded space and enhanced layout, Lightbeam plans to host client-partners on a regular basis, conduct in-person training sessions, and continue to foster a modern, collaborative environment.

Already in 2023, Lightbeam has achieved strong growth and rapid product innovation, as recognized by the Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies as well as the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the country. Lightbeam recently announced the release of Creator Studio, a fully configurable data visualization tool that allows organizations to harness the power of their data. The company continues to invest heavily in the future, serving client-partners with analytics and VBC enablement designed for current and future alternative payment models.

Lightbeam will be at NAACOS in Washington, D.C. from September 20-22, 2023, so be sure to stop by Booth C to speak to a Lightbeam expert and hear more about how we are supporting healthcare organizations with the HCC v28 transition and health equity data requirements. To learn more about professional opportunities with Lightbeam, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com/careers.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam brings health data into the light using analytics and provides the insights and capabilities healthcare clients need to serve their patients and staff while succeeding clinically and financially. Lightbeam powers population health management for ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Amanda Hunt



media@lightbeamhealth.com