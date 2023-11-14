Lightbeam Health Debuts eCQM Capability to Support ACOs Ahead of CMS’s Latest Electronic Reporting Requirements

New eCQM capability supports MSSP ACOs migrating to fully electronic quality measure reporting, enabling a seamless transition with minimal cost and staff burden

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACOs—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, today announces its new eCQM (electronic clinical quality measure) capability. This most recent addition to Lightbeam’s population health solution suite helps MSSP Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) remain compliant with CMS Quality Reporting initiatives and manage eCQMs more efficiently, leveraging the same tool that enables better quality improvement, measure performance, and patient outcomes.





The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) aims to fully move to digital quality measurement by 2025. This may serve as a challenge to ACOs that often work with 10+ electronic health records (EHRs) and ingest data from various doctor’s offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other providers, all of which may operate on disparate EHRs, resulting in fragmented operations and wasted time. ACOs using Lightbeam’s eCQM capability can quickly and efficiently see time- and cost-savings benefits that result from eliminating the administrative overhead needed to manually collect, aggregate, and report quality data.

Lightbeam’s new eCQM capability offers many benefits for ACOs, including:

Streamlining reporting by reducing administrative burdens

Enabling healthcare professionals to focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients

Staying compliant with evolving CMS requirements and regulations

“With the shift from Web Interface (GPRO) reporting to APM Performance Pathway (APP), ACOs must modernize and streamline their processes to ensure a seamless transition to fully digitized patient,” said Dr. Kent Locklear, Chief Medical Officer of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “To meet CMS’s new electronic quality reporting requirements, ACOs require a versatile tool capable of extracting data from a myriad of EHRs and other diverse sources of quality data. While all of this sounds daunting on the outset, Lightbeam has launched a capability to make quality reporting simple, efficient, and seamless for ACOs and healthcare organizations who are impacted by the change.”

Since 2014, Lightbeam’s industry-leading population health enablement technology has supported MSSP ACOs in achieving $2.5B in cumulative generated savings. Reach out to Lightbeam at info@lightbeamhealth.com to discuss our newest eCQM capability and the many other ways we support ACOs with innovative, insights-driven technology.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam brings health data into the light using analytics and to provides the insights and capabilities healthcare clients need to serve their patients and staff while succeeding clinically and financially. Lightbeam powers population health management for ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Amanda Hunt



media@lightbeamhealth.com