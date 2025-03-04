Lightbeam AI Model Enables Average 41% Relative Reduction in Avoidable Admissions

Expanding on the success of its 30-day avoidable admissions model, Lightbeam announces two additional AI models that drive value and efficiency for value-based care organizations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACOs--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, announces that Lightbeam AI empowered two clients to achieve a combined avoided cost savings of $2.6M, amounting to an average 41% relative reduction in avoidable admissions. Building on this success, Lightbeam is launching two new prescriptive models—Dual Eligibility and End of Life Support—to further expand its suite of prescriptive AI solutions.

Lightbeam is an AI thought leader and innovator, paving the way for AI-driven healthcare transformation. Clients leveraging the company’s Avoidable Admissions model have seen significant clinical and financial outcomes:

A rural Georgia-based Accountable Care Organization (ACO) achieved a 39% relative reduction in avoidable admissions, saving 130 admissions among high-risk Medicare patients which resulted in nearly $2 million in avoided costs.

An Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) achieved a 43% relative reduction in avoidable admissions, saving 65 admissions, among its high-risk Medicaid plan members, leading to estimated avoided healthcare costs of $640,000.

These outcomes demonstrate how Lightbeam’s AI solutions seamlessly integrate into clinical, operational, and financial workflows, empowering even resource-limited organizations to improve patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and cost management.

Expanding its AI-driven approach, Lightbeam is unveiling two new solutions, leveraging client success to enhance prescriptive insights and cost-saving capabilities:

End of Life Support Solution: Predicts mortality within a given timeframe, helping providers implement advance directives and potentially support transitions to palliative or hospice care, driving better quality of life for patients and huge cost savings.

Dual Eligibility Solution: Identifies patients who are likely eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid but are not currently enrolled, enabling proactive engagement and certification support.

“We are proud to partner with our clients to bring game-changing, AI-enabled solutions that drive meaningful change in healthcare,” said Evan Huang, CTO at Lightbeam. “The success our clients have achieved in optimizing care delivery for rising-risk patient populations while lowering costs demonstrates the impact of prescriptive analytics in driving value-based care results. With our Lightbeam AI, we offer powerful solutions to improve risk stratification, engage patients more effectively, and optimize outcomes.”

Additionally, Lightbeam is finalizing an HCC suspecting model to help healthcare organizations close care gaps, enhance patient care, and optimize reimbursement accuracy. Lightbeam’s prescriptive AI solution analyzes more than 4,500 clinical and social determinants of health (SDOH) risk factors to help providers and payers proactively identify individuals at risk for unnecessary ED utilization or avoidable events. These AI capabilities are an integral part of Lightbeam’s full suite of population health solutions, including Lightbeam’s Best in KLAS Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring®.

