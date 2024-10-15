Lightbeam Advisory Services Helps Client Achieve $32M in Cost Savings and 40% PMPM Decrease Through Enhanced Chronic Disease and Preventive Care

Lightbeam’s Advisory Services empower healthcare organizations to achieve significant PMPM (per-member-per-month) savings and improve outcomes for high-risk patients through targeted, data-driven care strategies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LBHS #AdvisoryServices—Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, proudly announces its Advisory Services’ impactful role in achieving significant results for high-risk patient cohorts. Through enhanced chronic disease management and preventative care, one Lightbeam client actively engaged with Advisory Services achieved a 39.45% decrease in per-member-per-month (PMPM) costs, saving over $32 million for a cohort of more than 4,500 patients.





Lightbeam Advisory Services collaborates closely with organizations to develop and implement population health and clinical transformation strategies aimed at improving patient care and achieving financial goals within all value-based contract models. By utilizing data-driven insights, Lightbeam helps manage healthcare costs, identify areas for improvement, and adopt a proactive approach to care. The expert team of Population Health and Clinical Transformation Advisors provides continuous improvement to clients, identifying areas of opportunity for utilization or cost reduction. Additionally, Lightbeam facilitates automated patient outreach, which is crucial for managing high-risk patients and ensuring they receive timely care.

For one client, a Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO) across Tampa and Orlando, FL, PMPM costs for a cohort of high-risk patients decreased from $2,916 to $1,765 after enrollment in an advisor-identified high-risk patient population identified through Lightbeam’s risk stratification module. Additionally, the client achieved a 10% reduction in facility costs for the cohort and a 15% decrease in average ER visits post-enrollment, along with a 50% compliance rate for AWVs in their same high-risk cohort.

“We are incredibly proud of the diligent and timely work our team has done with our clients to achieve these outstanding results,” said Melissa Tyler, Director of Advisory Services at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “We are committed to supporting our clients within their value-based contracts and ensuring patients are receiving the care and engagement they need. This dedication is rooted in our mission and core values, which drive us to enhance the quality of care and support our clients’ success.”

Lightbeam is AMGA’s Exclusive Partner for Analytics and Population Health Management. Already this year, Lightbeam was recognized as a Finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year and Best in KLAS 2024 for Remote Patient Monitoring. To learn more about how Lightbeam AI enabled a rural ACO to reduce avoidable admissions by efficiently identifying and managing high-risk patients in low-resource settings, download the case study or request a demo.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s care orchestration platform arms payer and providers with the tools they need to facilitate population health management and improve clinical outcomes while finding financial success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X.

